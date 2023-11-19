Government suspends mining licenses for non-compliance with laws

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has suspended licenses for operators who flout mining laws.

President Mnangagwa initiated the Responsible Mining Audit on May 11, 2023, to promote responsible and compliant mining activities in Zimbabwe.

It is a measure implemented to ensure that mining activities are carried out responsibly and in accordance with the country’s legal framework.

Speaking during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing last week, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said cabinet received and adopted a report on the Responsible Mining Audit as presented by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Zhemu Soda.

“Regarding Small Scale Mines, with a labour force of up to 200 employees, the audit established that most of them are not complying with the legal transportation and licensing issues.

“The nation is being informed that in all the identified transgressions, corrective action is being taken including the following: imposition of fines; confiscation of explosives; suspensions from operating licences; cautions with instructions to regularise within a stipulated time-frame. The Responsible Mining Audit came up with a number of useful recommendations which Government is implementing and the Interministerial Committee should continue to develop other solutions, said Dr Muswere.

Dr Muswere acknowledged the positive development that compliance with mining, environment, tax, immigration, labor, and energy regulations among large-scale mines in 8 Zimbabwean provinces is commendable.

“The nation is being informed that large scale mines, with at least 1 000 employees, are to a large extent, complying with mining laws, environmental laws, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Immigration, labour and energy regulations. There are however isolated cases where immigration laws are being violated, said Dr Muswere.

The responsible mining audit signifies an important step forward in ensuring that Zimbabwe’s mining sector operates ethically, sustainably, and in alignment with national regulations.

“By taking these measures, the Government is demonstrating its commitment to responsible mining practices, which will contribute to the economic growth and development of the country,” he said.