Government suspends selling of urban state land

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has announced a moratorium on the allocation of urban state land, effective immediately.

The move is aimed at enhancing the administration and management of urban state land, a finite resource critical to the country’s development goals.

In a statement, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said it is reviewing and strengthening the existing policy framework and guidelines on urban state land management.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is mandated to administer, on behalf of His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, urban state land, which is a finite heritage resource central to the national development thrust as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030,” reads the statement.

The Ministry further noted that it was imperative that an efficient and transparent system be put in place to ensure that urban state land plays a role in facilitating sustainable and functional developments.