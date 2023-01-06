Government tables delimitation report before parliament

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT on Friday tabled before the National Assembly the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission delimitation report for consideration.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) produced the delimitation report in line with constitutional obligation.

The report will determine the composition of the country’s wards and constituencies in the 2023 Harmonised Elections to be held later this year.

Legislators held hybrid online and physical sittings to discuss the tabled report.

In tabling the report, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the process follows constitutional requirements.

“I rise to move that whereas Section 161 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that once every ten years on a date or within a period fixed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission so as to fall as soon as possible after a population census, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission must conduct a delimitation of electoral boundaries into which Zimbabwe is divided,” said Minister Ziyambi.

He said the report was presented before Parliament after Zec tabled it before President Mnangagwa.

“And Whereas ZEC commenced the delimitation process in

June 2022 and submitted its preliminary report to His Excellency, Cde. Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa on 26th December, 2022; and whereas Section 161 (7) (c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (2013), states that the President must cause the preliminary report to be laid before Parliament within seven days, for Parliament consideration and referral of any issues to His Excellency, Cde. Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa for ZEC’s consideration,” he said.

“Now, therefore, I, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, do hereby lay the ZEC Preliminary report before the National Assembly for consideration.”