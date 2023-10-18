Government takes over Emergency Social Cash Transfer Programme (ESCT) to cushion disadvantaged citizens

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

UNICEF with funding from the Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) has supported interventions in the Emergency Social Cash Transfer Programme (ESCT) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Zimbabwe.

The ESCT programme was implemented in eight urban districts from 2020-2023 with the objective of reducing food insecurity, improving dietary and maternal and child health outcomes of vulnerable households.

This was done through a combination of monthly cash transfers together with complimentary nutrition and child protection services.

As of today, the beneficiaries of the ESCT programme have been transitioned to the Government Harmonised Social Cash Transfer Programme for continued support