Government to address online learning challenges at rural schools

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working with various ministries to address network and power challenges faced by rural schools which have seen pupils failing to benefit from online learning.

Last year, the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the challenges faced by rural pupils who have no access to online learning which is largely to blame for their poor performance in public examinations.

Matabeleland South schools were among the worst affected as several of them recorded zero pass rate at Grade Seven last year. The schools which recorded zero pass rate in the province include Riverblock, Koodoovale, Driehoke and Zindele primary schools.

This has been attributed to failure to access online learning which benefited most of the urban pupils during schools closure.

The pass rate in the rainbow province, particularly in the Gwanda district, has over the years been poor but it was worse last year.

What has worsened the situation in the province is that some of the schools are satellite schools with very limited resources.

When schools closed for the better part of last year, pupils, especially exam classes, had to resort to online learning which most rural pupils could not access due to network and power challenges.

In a telephone interview, the director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said they have engaged sister ministries in addressing the plight of rural pupils.

“We are very much aware that rural school pupils were greatly affected last year as many could not benefit from online learning hence the decision to engage other ministries to address the issue,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said the main focus is on improving internet connectivity and addressing power challenges by taking advantage of solar energy.

“We have engaged the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services to set up more base stations in rural areas and we have also engaged the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to address the issue of lack of electricity in rural areas. — @mthabisi_mthire.