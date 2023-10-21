Government to adopt Covid-19 protocols in drug fight: Plans to admit those addicted in rehabilitation centres

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Government is poised to tackle the grave issue of drug and substance abuse by adapting Covid-19 protocols, as it poses a serious threat to communities and the well-being of future generations.

The prevalence of drug and substance abuse in communities has reached alarming levels, jeopardising not only the present but also the future. In response to this growing crisis, the Government is taking proactive steps.

Cabinet Ministers recently embarked on a tour of all 10 provinces to provide guidance on the formation and operation of provincial drug and substance abuse taskforces. This nationwide initiative is aimed at tackling the issue head-on.

In Bulawayo, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, along with Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, led the provincial meetings. The gatherings brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from churches, traditional leaders, residents, and other key players.

The approach to these meetings bears striking similarities to how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. During that period, Cabinet Ministers visited provinces to provide directives on managing the health crisis.

Drawing parallels between the two scenarios, it’s evident that the Government is addressing the drug and substance abuse issue with a similarly organised and dedicated approach.

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, President Mnangagwa appointed former Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva to lead the Covid-19 national taskforce.

Dr Mahomva, who also serves as an advisor to the President on Public Health, has been entrusted with the role of national co-ordinator for the inter-ministerial taskforce on drugs and substance abuse.

A significant development in the Government’s efforts to combat drug abuse is the recent Cabinet approval to transform institutions that previously served as Covid-19 Isolation Centres into Rehabilitation Centres for individuals struggling with drug and substance addiction. The transition reflects a forward-thinking strategy to provide the necessary support and resources to those in need of rehabilitation. It’s an approach that underscores the Government’s commitment to addressing the drug and substance abuse crisis and seeking tangible solutions to protect the well-being of communities and future generations. Saturday Chronicle yesterday spoke to Dr Mahomva who stated that Government is now using the strategies that were implemented in combating Covid-19 pandemic to deal with drugs and substance abuse issues.

“We are taking that approach having learnt from lessons, strategies and approach from Covid-19. So it is important to take note of the best practice, learn from it and improve on it as we move forward. During that time we had an inter-ministerial taskforce with sub committees that were chaired by various ministries and the private sector and other stakeholders came through the technical teams of those sub committees. We didn’t stick to the inter-ministerial Cabinet committees but their input came through as the teams met on a weekly basis,” said Dr Mahomva.

She said multi-stakeholder approach remains critical in handling the drugs and substance abuse as it did when it was addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did learn that if we open up and it is not an inter-ministerial taskforce and have a national taskforce that really embraces more people, it will really help us and this is what we are doing now. So, the strategies have been enhanced.

“Over the weekend we noticed that Cabinet ministers went out to the provinces and we are saying if we are having a taskforce at national level, there should be that taskforce at provincial level because remember the issues that we are dealing with are happening on the ground where the communities are involved and not in Cabinet offices in Harare.”

Dr Mahomva said while Cabinet will guide the national strategy, provinces should tailor-make their programmes in response to their local situation. She said just as the country supported those who were infected by the coronavirus, drugs and substance abuse victims also need assistance.

“We are saying to the public let us work together. Those who are addicted to drugs need a lot of support from their families. Some need rehabilitation in rehabilitation hospitals or rehabilitation centres. So we clearly need to work together and we are saying to the community, drug abuse is very dangerous and we need to work together in dealing with the problem,” she said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Paul Nyoni, speaking during the provincial taskforce meeting on Sunday, said the drugs and substance abuse “could be the new pandemic” that the country needs to decisively deal with.

He said it was worrying that drugs and substance abuse was leading to some individuals attempting suicide while those on HIV treatment were defaulting on medication.

He also pointed out that drugs and substance abuse come with its new challenges just as the Covid-19 mutated, presenting challenges in addressing it.

Concerning, according to Mr Nyoni, is the fact that young people were coming up with new ways to get high using things that were not drugs.

“We are now told that pupils in boarding schools are now using their brilliance to mix Cerevita and Mazoe to create some intoxicating substances. We also have a concern that despite Cabinet directing that former Covid-19 isolation centres be transformed into rehabilitation centres that might not be possible for us in Bulawayo.

“All the institutions that we were using as Covid-19 isolation centres have resumed their normal functions as there is no longer a lockdown meaning we won’t be able to use them as rehabilitation centres,” said Mr Nyoni. He said there is a need for improved medicine supplies and training of nurses to deal with drug-related problems.

Speaking during the same platform, Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Maphious Siamuchembu said another concern in addressing drug abuse related matters, some officials see those abusing drugs as criminals who need to be arrested yet there is a need to find better ways of assisting them.