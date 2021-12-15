Government to bankroll Warriors Afcon safari

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Government through it’s technical arm, the Sports and Recreation Commission, is set to bankroll the Warriors’ participation at the Afcon 2022 Finals and has set aside a massive US$80 000 and $21 million.

The money will cover the team’s mobilisation into camp, preparations, traveling and participation.

According to Commission chair Gerald Mlotshwa, the SRC will facilitate for the Zifa secretariat to be availed the necessary budgetary support in order to ensure the Warriors participate at the 2022 Afcon finals.

“The SRC is in full support of all the efforts being channeled by the current Zifa secretariat in this regard.

A proposed budget of US$800 000 and $21 000 000 has been tabled. This will cover the team’s mobilization into camp, preparation, travel and participation expenses, up to the end of the group phase of the tournament.”

The SRC said it has all the faith that the Zifa secretariat will use the budget allocation responsibly and ensure a successful Afcon 2022 campaign by Zimbabwe.

“We are confident that the Zifa secretariat will execute this mandate to the best of their ability.

As we rally behind them, we will ensure that their budgetary requirements are met. All hands are on deck.

At this point the only thing to hinder Zimbabwe’s participation at the finals is if Fifa suspends Zifa and bars the Warriors from competing.

It’s a reality we are fully aware of, and until we hear otherwise from Fifa or Caf the Warriors are headed for Cameroon”, said Mlotshwa.