Government to complete construction of workspace areas for small businesses

MINISTRY of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development is targeting to finish the construction of three workspace areas in 2023, to provide decent workspace for small enterprises.

The ministry together with stakeholders that include private and public players have been working tirelessly in the provision of decent workspace for SMEs which has seen the renovation of different buildings including the Bulawayo SMEs centre.

The provision of decent workspace helps to decongest the streets and some of the places where SMEs work from.

In its 2022 annual report, the ministry revealed that in recognition of the adverse impact of the inadequate workspace situation on the operations of MSMEs, the ministry works closely with local authorities and other stakeholders to ensure that MSMEs have access to appropriate and affordable workspace for their business operations.

The ministry also said a total number of 3 845 MSMEs (1865 Male; 1980 Female) were facilitated to access working space throughout the country in collaboration with local authorities and other stakeholders.

The construction of three factory shells which include the completion of Gweru Mtapa MSME Factory Shells and Gwanda Vendor Marts and the commencement of the Chikomba MSME Complex were set as priority areas for the ministry in 2023.

“Treasury allocated $660 million for the construction of MSME workspaces in 2022 and the following projects are under construction: Mutapa Factory Shells.

“The Ministry is working with Gweru City Council to construct four MSMEs factory shells. Each factory shell will accommodate 12 MSMEs and on completion, the shells will accommodate 54 MSMEs. Brickwork for blocks 1, 2, and 3 have been completed with brickwork on block 4 at window level,” reads the report.

“Gwanda Vendor Mart: The ministry in partnership with the Municipality of Gwanda is constructing two vendor marts in the Gwanda Central Business District. The vendor marts will accommodate 56 MSMEs in various trades. Construction work is in progress with the contractor working on the superstructure.

“Chikomba Factory Shells: The project is yet to take off and awaits procurement of building materials. Commencement of the project has been affected by delays in the procurement of building materials attributed to the new procurement procedures instituted by the Treasury.”

The ministry also said that it facilitated the SME Chamber in Chiredzi to acquire land to construct an SME Centre to house more than 200 operators.

They said the complex is being built at a cost of more than US$600 000. The first phase of the project is over 60 percent complete.

