Government to ensure people with disabilities are treated as equals

ZIMBABWE has made great strides in ensuring that persons with disability are treated equally with the Government approving the State Party Report under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The purpose of the present Convention is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

The report outlines the legislative, administrative, policy and other measures adopted by the country to implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities since ratification of the Convention in 2013.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities comprises 33 Articles, which provide for substantive rights and freedoms.

In his post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the country remains fully committed to improving the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

He said a stakeholder approach was utilised in compiling the report covering 33 Articles.

"Government wishes to inform the public that the report outlines the legislative, administrative, policy and other measures adopted by the country to implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities since ratification of the Convention in 2013. A stakeholder approach was utilised in compiling the report covering 33 Articles that Zimbabwe harmonised national laws, policies and programmes to advance the rights of persons with disabilities," he said.

Under Article 5 focusing on equality and non-discrimination, the country developed affirmative action policies and programmes such as the Equalisation of Employment Opportunities for persons with Disabilities Policy in the Public Sector to avail employment opportunities to the disabled.

As of November 2019, a total of 703 persons with disabilities had been employed by the Public Service Commission

Under Article 6 on the equal right of men and women to the enjoyment of civil, economic and political rights, the country established the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to promote gender equality in all public institutions, investigate cases of violation of gender equality and provide effective remedies.

“For example, in 2017 the Government established the Zimbabwe Women’s Micro Finance Bank (ZWMB) to improve access to affordable capital and operational finance by women. Under Article 8, on children with disabilities, the pertinent legal provisions include the establishment of the Child Welfare Council under the Children’s Act and the development of the National Orphan Care Policy,” said Minister Muswere.

He said children under the age of five years are entitled to free medical and rehabilitation services at all Government medical institutions.

“On equal recognition before the law under Article 12, constitutional and legislative measures are in place to ensure protection of the right to acquire property. The Disability Revolving Loan Facility was put in place to address lack of capital amongst entrepreneurial persons with disabilities and has national coverage,” said Minister Muswere.

Regarding freedom of expression and opinion, and access to information, in addition to the constitutional and legislative measures in place, Government, development partners and organisations of persons with disabilities developed two dictionaries, namely the Zimbabwe Sign Language Dictionary and the HIV and AIDS Sign Language Dictionary.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) introduced the use of sign language to disseminate information in its broadcasting.

“Pertaining to the right to health, in addition to the district, provincial, central hospitals and some mission hospitals that provide specialised rehabilitation therapy and assessments for persons with disabilities, the following specialised institutions are also available for prevention of impairments and rehabilitation of the disabled people. These include the following: Ruwa National Rehabilitation Centre; Ingutsheni; United Bulawayo Hospital; Parirenyatwa Orthopaedic Centre; Tsanga Lodge; Mlondolozi and Jairos Jiri,” said Minister Muswere.

“In summary, the report shows that Zimbabwe has made great strides in ensuring that persons with disability live in equality with others. As a nation, the country will remain fully committed to improving the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.”

