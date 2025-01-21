Government to equip youth with tools for various trades in Inyathi

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

GOVERNMENT continues to empower young people in the country with skills and tools of the trade, with an undisclosed number of youth set to be capacitated with equipment in Inyathi, Bubi District, Matabeleland North province this Thursday.

These are youth that have completed different courses at various vocational training centres and will be given tools to use as they venture into different trades.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa put education top on the priority list of economic drivers in the National Development Strategy 1 which is an engine towards Vision 2030.

This is key in ensuring self-sustainable, food and social security as well as driving the country towards an Upper Middle Income Society by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Simelisizwe Sibanda, who is also Bubi Legislator is expected to be the guest of honour at the occasion that is being coordinated by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in partnership with Zimtech.

The tools of the trade handover ceremony will take place at Tatazela Hall in Inyathi.

The trade that the young people have been trained in include mechanics, plumbing, cookery and others.