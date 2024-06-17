Government to install CCTV cameras on street

THE government plans to deploy CCTV cameras on streets to boost surveillance and introduce automated ticketing systems to minimise human involvement, aiming to decrease daily accident rates nationwide.

With a significant number of accidents and fatalities on roads, authorities aim to enhance surveillance, enforcement, and safety measures.

Through integrating CCTV surveillance and automated ticketing, the government aims to establish a more secure and effective road safety management system.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona informed Parliament that installing CCTV cameras aims to eliminate human interaction, as human interactions with law enforcement officials can be problematic.

“As a country, we are moving towards a system, together with the Ministry of Home Affairs, where we will be putting cameras in each and every street at very strategic points and ticketing without the human interface, ” said Minister Mhona.

“As a country, we are moving towards a system, together with the Ministry of Home Affairs, where we will be putting cameras in each and every street at very strategic points and ticketing without the human interface,” said Minister Mhona.

He further outlined that CCTV will help the country to reduce the frequency of accidents that occur daily and also reduce the human factor that comes with traffic enforcement.

“We want to ensure that our roads are safe and that those who break the rules are held accountable. The automated system will help us to achieve this goal. We are committed to making our roads safer, and this technology will play a critical role in achieving that,” added Minister Mhona.

The benefits of this system are numerous, including improved public safety and security, reduced traffic congestion and violations, increased transparency and accountability in traffic enforcement, and enhanced data collection and analysis for informed decision-making.

The implementation of this system will involve the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations on every street, integration with automated ticketing systems, software and hardware infrastructure development, training for law enforcement agents and technical personnel, and public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the new system.

The expected outcomes of this initiative include reduced accident rates and improved road safety, increased compliance with traffic regulations, improved traffic flow and reduced congestion, enhanced public trust and confidence in law enforcement, and improved data-driven decision-making for transportation planning and management.

Overall, this system aims to create a safer, more efficient, and more transparent traffic management system that benefits all road users