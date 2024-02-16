Government to make tourism centres disability-friendly: Minister Rwodzi.

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is making inroads towards making tourism facilities suitable for people living with disabilities who traditionally have been facing difficulties accessing leisure centres.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said President Mnangagwa in line with his policy of leaving no one behind, has provided braille for the blind in Victoria Falls, and through providing equipment, it is expected to aid them to access tourism facilities.

“As we all understand there are some complications sometimes with accessing places for people living with disabilities, hence it has to be enshrined in the law in case something happens. However, in 2022, our Ministry started to make some inroads towards that without the law. I am sure reference could be known about what His Excellency, the President of the country has done to provide the braille facilities as well as the Victoria Falls for the blind,” said Minister Rwodzi.

“It is within what we are working on to ensure that within our population in society, those who live with disabilities will be able to access every tourism facility.”

She said 15 percent of the world population lives with disabilities and the country needs to tap into that market.

Minister Rwodzi said her ministry is in the process of realigning the country’s laws to also cater to people living with disabilities.

“We have a huge understanding that 15 percent of the world population lives with disabilities. It is an issue that has not been addressed in the Tourism Bill in our country and the Act as well. We are working on our Bill and repealing some of the laws in the Bill and adding more issues that speak to various spectrums of tourism and accessibility of tourism facilities to people living with disabilities is also inculcated in the new Bill that we are working on,” Minister Rwodzi.

-@nqotshili