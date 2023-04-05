Government to name and shame land barons

Government to name and shame land barons Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

The Chronicle

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to publish names of land and space barons at a time when the Criminal Investigations Department in Harare is seized with several high profile cases.

Low profile cases are being dealt with at police stations countrywide.

Government has repeatedly warned land barons that they face arrest.

In her post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said “pertaining to the prosecution of Land and Space Barons, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that there has been progress on new cases of land barons arrested under criminal abuse of duty and fraud, with a cumulative 31 arrests.

“These are high profile cases being handled by the Criminal Investigations Department in Harare, while low profile cases are being dealt with at police stations countrywide.”

The minister added that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has received a total of 426 cases, and so far 10 convictions have been secured since the operation commenced.

“The names of land barons will be published as part of a naming and shaming exercise.”

