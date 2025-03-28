Government to pay invigilation allowances

Ray Bande and Lovemore Kadzura

GOVERNMENT is crafting modalities to start paying teachers for invigilating public examinations, a Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education official has confirmed.

Teachers were not being paid for their work during examinations, while other service providers such as security providers were being paid for their duties during the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examination processes.

This situation prompted some School Development Committees (SDCs) to step in and offer incentives to teachers to ensure that exams run smoothly as, without payment, some teachers refused to cooperate and invigilate external candidates, while those who did were often mocked by their colleagues for working for nothing.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Learning Passport tour of schools in some parts of Manicaland Province this week, Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro confirmed that Government is seized with the matter.

“The issue of invigilation and payment of teachers for that task (examination invigilation) has been discussed for a while. We are happy that the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council led by Dr Nembaware has gone on a benchmarking exercise throughout Africa and other countries to find out how best to treat invigilators. So we are hopeful that they will come up with a win-win situation for the issues raised by the teachers about invigilators and their welfare. It is really under consideration, and we are hopeful that something positive will come out of that,” said Mr Ndoro.

ZIMSEC spokesperson, Ms Nicky Dhlamini said the decision to pay the invigilators rests with the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, which employees teachers.

“ZIMSEC actually engaged teachers and the parent ministry way back in 2018 when this issue was first raised, to which the ministry gave a response. ZIMSEC stands guided by the ministry as the main shareholder and parent ministry. So, until such a directive is given by the ministry, ZIMSEC cannot give any direction. Teachers are invigilating at their stations of work so the direction comes from their employer,” said Ms Dhlamini.

Apparently, some teacher representative organisations had raised with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education the issue of paying invigilators.

In its submission to ZIMSEC Strategic Planning Review Sessions of 2025, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) noted: “ZIMSEC must engage teachers through signed contracts. This protects the rights of teachers engaged in ZIMSEC business so that they will not be subjected to abuse. The contracts must clearly spell out the conditions of service and allowances to be paid thereafter.

“All those engaged in ZIMSEC business must be paid as what happened with other parastatals which engage teachers each time they want their services. A case to note is the non-payment of invigilation by ZIMSEC. Invigilation must be paid for, and any teacher who is engaged in invigilation of ZIMSEC examinations must be paid reasonable allowances using standard rates. ZIMSEC has the temerity of paying police officers, resident monitors, item writers and others, but refuses to pay the invigilator who is subjected to a tempting and strenuous exercise which validates the whole examination process.

“In addition to the above, invigilators are subjected to a barrage of rules and regulations, some of which are harsh for those with chronic diseases. For example, an invigilator is not supposed to sit down, is supposed to be standing even if the paper is two or three hours long. We view this as some form of punishment.”

PTUZ also submitted that teachers who design CALAs and supervised the recently introduced School Based Projects must also be paid.

“Teachers who designed CALAs and supervise the recently introduced School-Based Projects (SBPs) must be paid by ZIMSEC. Honestly, ZIMSEC cannot pay those moderating the CALAs and SBPs and deliberately ignore the teachers doing the donkey work,” wrote PTUZ.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Union (ZRTU) president, Mr Martin Chaburumunda admitted that the issue of paying invigilators has been topical for a long time, and it is high time such concerns are addressed.

“This is a very contentious issue in schools. It is long overdue as we have been complaining as unions that teachers who perform ZIMSEC duties should be paid. Some teachers, especially those teaching practical subjects, start the examination process two or three months before, monitoring learners and safe keeping their products.

“Everyone involved in the examination process must be paid because ZIMSEC charges learners to sit the examinations, yet teachers, who make sure that there is order before, during and after exams are not considered.

“Teachers work for Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and not ZIMSEC, which they are being made to provide services for free. If ZIMSEC pays the teachers who do the marking and compiling, why not those who invigilate. We will really appreciate if there are moves to bring this outstanding matter to fruition,” said Mr Chaburumunda.

Welfare and Educational Institutions Employers Association Manicaland regional officer, Mr Caiphas Maduku said SDCs should not be arm-twisted to pay for invigilation of ZIMSEC exams.

He said it was inappropriate for SDCs to use school fees or centre fees to pay invigilators as all school budgets must be approved by the ministry.

“Schools using fees money to pay teachers for ZIMSEC examinations are breaking the law. Schools have budgets approved by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and if that component is highlighted in the budget then they can go ahead. If it is not highlighted and not approved, then it amounts to misappropriation of funds. It will be a good idea that ZIMSEC pays invigilators so that fees paid by parents is not touched. The fees paid by parents has nothing to do with ZIMSEC,” said Mr Maduku.