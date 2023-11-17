Government to punish errant miners

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has indicated it will implement a cocktail of punitive corrective measures that include the suspension of operating licences of errant mining companies which do not comply with the country’s laws in their operations.

In May this year, President Mnangagwa launched a Responsible Mining Audit aimed at ensuring that all mining operations are conducted in compliance with the country’s laws.

The initiative was conducted countrywide between May and June this year to establish if mining companies were complying with requirements relating to the submission of production returns as required by law.

The audit was conducted in eight of the country’s provinces namely, Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, and Mashonaland East and managed to cover 422 mining sites or locations in these provinces.

According to the findings, medium to large-scale miners were found to be operating within the confines of the law while some small-scale miners have been accused of violating the country’s laws.

Furthermore, the audit also sought to establish a framework that fosters responsible mining practices while guaranteeing the well-being of the communities and environments where mining activities are taking place.

In his post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said that large-scale mines, with at least 1 000 employees, are to a large extent, complying with mining laws, environmental laws, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Immigration, labour and energy regulations.

There are, however, isolated cases where immigration laws are being violated.

Regarding small scale mines, with a labour force of up to 200 employees, the audit established that most of them are not complying with the legal transportation and licensing issues.

“The Responsible Mining Audit came up with a number of useful recommendations which Government is implementing and the Inter-Ministerial Committee should continue to develop other solutions.

“The nation is being informed that in all the identified transgressions, corrective action is being taken including the following imposition of fines, confiscation of explosives, suspensions from operating licences, cautions with instructions to regularise within a stipulated time-frame,” said Dr Muswere.

The two month audit team comprised officials from the ministries of Mines and Mining Development; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; Local Government and Public Works; Energy and Power Development; Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, as well as Government departments and agencies such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Environmental Management Agency, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Department of Immigration.

The mining sector is a key industry for Zimbabwe and is expected to generate US$12 billion in exports by the end of 2023 following the launch of the strategic roadmap by the Government in 2019.

Prior to the launch of the US$12 billion mining industry strategy in 2018, mining was a US$2,7 billion economy but has over the years registered significant growth.

The positive growth trajectory is underpinned by expansion programmes being undertaken by existing mines, re-opening of closed mines and the emergence of new mines in line with the Government’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income economy status by 2030.

A new State of Mining Industry Survey Report for 2024 released by the Chamber of Mines shows that major mining houses in the country are planning to spend big on exploration projects next year with an aggregate budget of approximately US$50 million set amid indications that the sector requires US$2 billion in the next 12 months to ramp up and sustain operations.

The planned exploration projects come at a time when mineral revenues are set to decline by approximately 20 percent this year and a further 10 percent next year due to global softening commodity prices.

Exploration data is considered critical for attracting investors and determining the amount of resources to be committed towards exploiting a mineral.

The absence of extensive exploration work over the years has resulted in the country failing to determine the extent of its entire mineral wealth.

“Survey findings show that prospects for mineral output growth for 2024 are generally higher than those recorded for 2023. Most of the mining executives (95 percent) are planning to ramp up production in 2024 to compensate for anticipated revenue losses due to prevailing and expected softening mineral prices.

“Exploration analysis of survey responses show that about 90 percent of mining houses are undertaking exploration activities around their mines. The aggregate exploration budget for 2024 is approximately US$50 million,” reads part of the report. — @nqobilebhebhe