Government to revamp Barbourfields: President

Innocent Kurira

THERE was sweet news for Bulawayo and its football lovers yesterday when President Mnangagwa announced that Government will refurbish Barbourfields Stadium.

Speaking at the Cowdray Park Star Rally attended by thousands, the President drew large cheers when he announced that the city’s biggest and third largest stadium in Zimbabwe will get a facelift.

At the moment Barbourfields Stadium is the only homologated facility among the three that have played host to international events in the past.

The National Sports Stadium and Rufaro are both closed for renovations in order to make them comply with the Zimbabwe Football Association expectations for national and international football. While Barbourfields Stadium has been passed for the domestic scene, there is still work to be done to make it meet international standards.

Highlanders FC’s good run appears to have charmed the President who congratulated the country’s oldest surviving side for the good run.

Highlanders have gone 17 games unbeaten and lead the log standings.

“We are refurbishing Barbourfields Stadium, the home of Highlanders FC, who are doing very well this season with 17 games unbeaten in the league.

Amhlophe Highlanders iBosso yi Bosso. Congratulations Bosso,” said the President to deafening applause from the crowd, one of the biggest ever witnessed in the city.

Highlanders have won 10 games, drawn seven and lost none. They lead the race with seven points at the halfway mark with second placed Ngezi Platinum on 30 points.

The President’s love for Highlanders is known as in 2015 he assisted the club acquire and import a bus. This was after Bosso in partnership with club benefactor Tshinga Dube had raised some of the funds but had challenges with duty.

Transport is a single expenditure that is a problem for most sports teams. Instead of hiring transport Bosso have found themselves fuelling their bus to training, home and away matches which has resulted in big savings – thanks to the President.

In appreciation, the club presented the President with jersey number 9 for playing a true striker’s role in ensuring that the club stays afloat.

In 2020 President Mnangagwa facilitated in empowering Highlanders when the club was given a gold mining claim in Inyathi as he encouraged self-sustenance and thinking beyond football for the institution which turns 100 years in three years’ time.

With so much potential in mining, Highlanders stand to benefit and expectations are that they will use the proceeds from the mine to set up a strong base for junior development, manage and upgrade their facilities, which include the clubhouse, office and camping house in Luveve.