Government to start printing material for New Heritage-Based Education Curriculum in Zimbabwe

Nqobile Tshilinqobile, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is this month expected to start printing material for the newly adopted Heritage Based Education (HBE) curriculum as schools commence producing projects for the non-examination classes.

Cabinet adopted the Heritage Based Education for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary School in February and since then modalities on its implementation have been adopted. The HBE is aimed at creating students who can solve national problems using local resources.

Its implementation focuses on the development of curriculum infrastructure, staffing or workforce infrastructure, physical and digital infrastructure, regulatory and legal infrastructure and financial infrastructure. Responding to questions from the Chronicle, Primary and Secondary Education advocacy and communication director Mr Taungana Ndoro said the ministry has scaled up measures for the smooth implementation of the HBE curriculum.

“The Ministry has shared a circular on the implementation of the HBE curriculum, and schools have started implementing school-based projects for non-exam classes. The final editing of the curriculum framework is in progress, and printing is scheduled to commence by the first week of July 2024,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said as part of the implementation strategy, the ministry has started capacitating teachers for the smooth rollout of the curriculum.

“The unpacking of the HBE curriculum has commenced and a publicity plan is in place to be rolled out soon. The Ministry is utilising various opportunities and activities to capacitate teachers, and they are also involving teachers in developing the teacher’s guide for the implementation of the HBE curriculum. The Ministry has been focused on capacitating the head office’s material production officers, who are key to the implementation, syllabus review, and development of teaching and learning materials,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said the Ministry has mobilised resources for the official launch of the curriculum, promotional jingles, printing, and syllabus review which is expected to be done during the year. He said the Ministry is still awaiting the Treasury allocation of the funds for the successful implementation of the curriculum.

-@nqotshili