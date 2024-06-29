Government to tackle those instigating unrest

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere (second from right) addresses the media on National Security while the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (right), Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi (second from left) and National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi (far left) follow proceeding in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

THE Government has warned unruly political formations, politicians and ill-meaning civil society organisations against “choreographed theatrics” aimed at instigating anarchy and despondency in the country.

Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Dr Jenfan Muswere issued the warning in Harare yesterday, saying Government systems were oiled and on alert to deal with unruly malcontents.

“Government has observed attempts to instigate anarchy and despondency by some criminal and opportunistic elements in the opposition; some politicians and some civil society organisations,” said Dr Muswere.

“This is in line with their well-documented modus operandi to seek attention and raise funding to try to resurrect their political careers through subverting the will of the people.

“Therefore as Government, we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day.”

He said the Government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the nation and its citizens by ensuring that law and order prevailed.

Dr Muswere said the country’s law enforcement agencies were on call to apprehend those bent on causing mayhem.

Machinations by opposition formations and their appetite to cause anarchy ahead of international fixtures like the United Nations General Assembly, African Union and Sadc summits, among others, are well documented.

“Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem,” said Dr Muswere.

“Finally, the Government is assuring the public that the security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of their constitutional mandate.”

Officially opening the 123rd Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Central Committee in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said any efforts to disturb the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country would be dealt with accordingly.

“I am aware of certain rogue elements within the nation who are bent on peddling falsehoods and instigating acts of civil disorder, especially before, during and after regional and world-stage events,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Zanu-PF-led Government would not tolerate any form of destabilisation in the country.

“Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert. On our part as the Central Committee and through other structures of the party, let us be vigilant and always on guard. Our key focus must remain on delivering a higher quality of life for our people,” he said.