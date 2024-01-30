Government, Unicef and the World Health Organisation launch vaccination campaign against cholera

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT in partnership with UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday launched a vaccination campaign against cholera targeting hotspots.

The first cholera vaccines were administered by the Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora in Kuwadzana suburb, one of the major hotspots in Harare.

GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance which was set up as a Global Health Partnership in 2000 to create equal access to new and underused vaccines for children, availed funds for the cholera vaccines.

GAVI aims to accelerate access to vaccines, strengthen countries’ health and immunisation systems, and introduce innovative new immunisation technology. Since its inception, GAVI supported the immunisation of 326 million children and prevented a potential 5,5 million deaths.

The cholera vaccines are an additional strategy that Government is rolling out to contain the spread of cholera in Zimbabwe.

The cholera vaccine used in Zimbabwe is the Euvichol-Plus vaccine produced by EuBiologics. It is an oral vaccine. One dose of vaccine protects against cholera infections for a period of at least six months.

The vaccination campaign which was launched yesterday is targeting 2,3 million people aged one year and above and living in 160 wards within 26 high-risk districts in seven provinces. These are Harare, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands.

Zimbabwe has recorded over 20 000 suspected cholera cases and over 400 suspected deaths since the first cases were recorded in February last year.

“A multi-sectoral cholera response plan led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in collaboration with other Government ministries and supported by UNICEF, WHO and other partners has been rolled out focusing on streamlining response co-ordination at all levels,” read a WHO statement.

It also focuses on treatment of infected people and prevention of the spread of the disease through improved access to safe drinking water, sanitation, personal and food hygiene and the dissemination of preventive messages to people at risk.

The introduction of the cholera vaccine is another tool to prevent further spread of the disease.

WHO said the main operational strategy used in the campaign is house-to-house to minimise gatherings.

This is complemented by fixed vaccination points at all health facilities within the catchment area.

“Each vaccination team is composed of three people expected to vaccinate an average of 150 people per day. Ahead of the start of the vaccination, a comprehensive social mobilisation campaign was rolled out to sensitise the population and generate demand for the vaccine,” said WHO.

It also said while the cholera vaccine provides additional protection against infections, it is important to highlight that it does not replace the other cholera prevention measures like for instance regular hand washing under running safe water, drinking treated or boiled water, safe disposal of solid, liquid and human waste and observing food hygiene standards.