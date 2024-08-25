Government ups mpox surveillance at three border posts

ZIMBABWE has heightened surveillance for mpox at three major ports of entry — bordering Zambia, South Africa and Mozambique — with health authorities closely monitoring travellers for fever and rashes, two key indicators of the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is currently updating its mpox preparedness and response plan, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners.

The country’s healthcare system is being fortified to respond effectively to mpox cases. Healthcare workers are set to undergo training on disease recognition and management, while Government laboratories are being equipped with the necessary reagents to diagnose infections.

The authorities are also planning to roll out a mass vaccination programme targeting those at risk of the virus once the Government receives Zimbabwe’s consignment of vaccines from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). No case of mpox has been discovered in Zimbabwe yet.

Public health adviser in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Agnes Mahomva told our Harare Bureau that surveillance at the borders will focus on detecting cases through visible signs such as fever and rash.

“We had our readiness checklist done last year when cases were on the increase,” she said.

“This week (last week), we are updating that checklist with WHO and other partners at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

“We have a draft mpox preparedness and response plan, which we will be updating and finalising at a stakeholders’ meeting. We have also heightened surveillance at the points of entry with South Africa, Mozambique and Zambia to detect cases using rash and fever as our trackers.”

On August 13, the Africa CDC declared mpox, previously known as monkeypox, a public health emergency of continental security in Africa.

Mpox is a viral illness that can cause a rash, fever and other symptoms. The virus can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal.

The current global outbreak of mpox began in 2022 and has seen cases reported in multiple countries around the world.

So far, cases have been reported in 15 African countries.

The authorities, Dr Mahomva said, were planning to ramp up public awareness campaigns targeting at-risk groups.

“We had a press statement last year published outlining the signs and symptoms of the disease,” added Dr Mahomva.

“To increase awareness, we updated the press statement and published it through the press again on Monday.

“We plan to raise awareness in that regard.

“Lab had reagents donated by Africa CDC last year tested against control and are still working.”

She said healthcare education was critical.

Added Dr Mahomva: “Vaccination for at-risk populations, if we are allocated vaccines from Africa CDC, is also under consideration.

“We are also undertaking surveillance using the STI (sexually transmitted infections) unit and the Aids and TB units targeting men who have sex with men.

“Any other guidance will be communicated soon as we follow WHO and Africa CDC guidelines.”

While the virus has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades, the recent outbreak has raised concerns due to its wider geographic spread and the potential for sustained transmission.

At the recent 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit held in Mt Hampden, Member States “directed the Secretariat to convene an urgent meeting of the ministers of health to assess the impact of mpox and facilitate coordinated regional response to control the spread of the disease”.

Mpox symptoms include fever and rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth or other parts of the body, especially hands and feet; as well as headache; muscle and back ache; and swollen lymph nodes.

Other symptoms include chills and exhaustion, sore throat and nasal congestion or cough. – Sunday Mail