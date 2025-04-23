Government ups preparations for successful winter cropping

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

GOVERNMENT has stepped up preparations for a successful winter wheat production, by ensuring that critical inputs are delivered to farmers on time.

Last year, the country achieved a record-breaking wheat harvest of 563 961 tonnes, surpassing the previous year’s 467 000 tonnes.

This marked the highest wheat yield since the advent of commercial wheat farming in 1966, securing Zimbabwe’s wheat self-sufficiency for the third consecutive year.

Riding on this momentum, Zimbabwe seeks to leverage the upcoming winter cropping season to further expand output.

Speaking yesterday at the Winter Crop Revolution Conference in Bulawayo, which was hosted by the Zimpapers Group, in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, chief director in the ministry, Mr Leonard Munamati, said it was critical for the country to adequately prepare.

“The recent record-breaking wheat harvest of 563 961 metric tonnes, surpassing last year’s 467 000 metric tonnes against the national requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes, is a testament to our commitment to sustainable food production,” he said.

“The country has made remarkable strides in winter crop production, securing its place as a formidable agricultural force.

“Building on this success, the ministry, in collaboration with Zimpapers and other key stakeholders/partners, now seek to expand this achievement to potatoes, barley and other vital winter crops in the upcoming 2025 planting season,” he said.

Mr Munamati said the consumption basket now largely includes potatoes, essential to Zimbabwe’s food security, offering nutritious and affordable food nationwide.

“As such, this conference serves as a platform to explore strategies to sustain our successes in wheat production while scaling up the cultivation of potatoes and other winter crops,” he said.

“Our collective goal is to increase wheat production to 600 000MT this season, by expanding the cultivated area to 120 000ha and improving productivity from 4.7t/ha to 5t/ha.

“Various stakeholders including Arda – estates, irrigation schemes, Joint Ventures banks (AFC, CBZ Agro-Yield, NMB), PIP; self-financed farmers; and FCCA — are playing a crucial role in achieving this milestone.

“Additionally, our Wheat-Based Food Security Strategy aims to meet national wheat demand, generate surplus for export and stablish a strategic wheat reserve of 250 000MT, as approved by the Cabinet.”

Mr Munamati said on barley production, the country was targeting 6 500ha, with an estimated yield of six tonnes per hectare, translating to 39 000mt.

Potato production is set to cover 8 750ha, with an ambitious yield target of 27t/ha, culminating in 236 250mt.

“Achieving these production goals requires critical enablers, including reliable power supply, with wheat production clusters ring-fencing 150 megawatts for winter cropping, adequate water resources, with Zinwa ensuring seasonal billing and efficient irrigation management.”

Access to essential inputs, such as high-quality seeds, fertilisers, fuel and mechanisation, financial support, ensuring timely farmer payments and adequate funding for expansion, enhanced security, infrastructure development and land management is critical.

“More importantly, there is need to strengthen partnerships amongst government, farmers, processors, academia, and industry stakeholders, which is the backbone for these enablers.

“Through these partnerships, working together, Zimbabwe is poised to achieve Vision 2030, ensuring food security for every household, everywhere, everyday,” said Mr Munamati.

In his remarks during the conference, Zimpapers Intake Editor in Bulawayo and Acting Principal of the Zimpapers Training Institute, Limukani Ncube, stressed the need for more collaboration, innovation and shared learning.

“We are truly delighted to have such a dedicated group of Government officials, farmers, researchers, agronomists, policymakers, and industry leaders gathered here today, united by a shared commitment to advancing winter crop production,” said Ncube.

“This conference is not just an event — it’s a platform for collaboration, learning, and innovation,” he reiterated.

Ncube said as Zimbabwe faces increasingly complex climate conditions, shifting market dynamics and mounting pressure on agricultural systems, there is a pressing need to focus on sustainable and high-yield winter cropping strategies.

“As we face evolving climate conditions, market dynamics and growing demands on our agricultural systems, the importance of resilient, productive, and sustainable winter cropping has never been greater,” he said.

The conference explored the latest research, cutting-edge technologies, and practical strategies that are shaping the future of winter crop production in Zimbabwe.

The one-day conference gathered to a broad cross-section of agricultural stakeholders, including farmers, tertiary institutions, seed companies, agricultural parastatals, and representatives from water and power utilities.

The gathering sought to strengthen collective understanding of both the challenges and untapped opportunities in Zimbabwe’s winter cropping sector, with a particular focus on actionable, scalable solutions to enhance productivity and food security.