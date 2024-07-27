Government ups sin tax- vaping to cost more

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

THE Government has iimposed an excise duty of US$0.50 per milliliter (ml) on the contents of every electronic cigarette, as part of efforts to regulate the use of e-cigarettes and generate revenue.

This move aims to curb the growing trend of e-cigarette use, particularly among youth, and to raise funds for public health initiatives.

The proposed excise duty will apply to all types of e-cigarettes, including vape pens, e-liquids, and other related products. The Government believes that this measure will help reduce the appeal of e-cigarettes to minors and non-smokers, while also encouraging users to switch to alternative, safer products.

The revenue generated from the excise duty will be allocated towards funding public health programmes, including anti-smoking campaigns, tobacco control initiatives, and research on the health effects of e-cigarettes.

Additionally, the Government plans to use a portion of the funds to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the tobacco industry, which have been impacted by the rise of e-cigarettes.

The introduction of the excise duty is expected to take effect in the coming months, pending approval from the relevant authorities.

It has also assured stakeholders that the implementation process will be gradual, allowing manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to adapt to the new regulations.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in the Mid Term Budget Review on Thursday said: “regarding the issue of cigarettes, the Government has decided to increase the excise duty on cigarettes to discourage smoking and reduce the health risks associated with tobacco use.

“In order to curb the negative externalities associated with the consumption of electronic cigarettes, I propose to introduce Excise Duty at the rate of US$0.5 per ml of contents of every electronic cigarette.”

In the 2024 budget Government introduced sugar levy on beverages with the funds being ring fenced towards procurement of cancer equipment and medication.

