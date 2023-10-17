Government ups war against drugs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

GOVERNMENT continues to tighten the noose against illegal inflow of illicit drugs, substance as well as alcohol across the country with 468 offenders arrested to date over the last few months.

Of the total arrested 36 were suppliers who were referred to court, whilst 432 were drug users and consumers who paid deposit fines.

Presenting the post cabinet meeting report Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jefan Muswere said Cabinet received a Report on Drug and Substance Abuse from the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who reported that raids were conducted during the period under review and drugs were confiscated and a total of four bases were destroyed from three provinces, two in Harare Metropolitan (Mbare and Epworth), one in Midlands (Gweru CBD) and one in Mashonaland West (Gwayagwaya Shopping Centre).

“The nation is being informed that Government continues to heighten the fight against illegal inflow of illicit drugs, substances as well as alcohol throughout the country. A total of 468 (402 male and 66 female) offenders were arrested. Out of the 468 offenders, 36 were suppliers who were referred to court, whilst 432 were drug users and consumers who paid deposit fines,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister said the Liquor Licensing Board conducted alcohol outlets compliance inspections across the country in the cities, municipalities, towns and rural areas and total of 244 bottle stores, 197 bars, 90-night clubs and 145 other outlets were monitored for compliance purposes with the inspections enhancing compliance of alcohol outlets.

“Cabinet advises that Primary, Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions carried out drug and substance abuse awareness campaigns to students. Weekly Awareness campaigns continue to be a priority, and the collective campaigns in the primary and secondary education levels has reached 16 825 learners (4 155 male and 12 670 female). Community outreaches are being carried out through Information, Education and Communication materials,” said Dr Muswere