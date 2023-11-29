Government urges companies to instil corporate excellence to achieve a digital economy

Mthabisi Tshuma in Nyanga

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has urged companies in the country to ensure corporate excellence to play a part in achieving a digital economy.

Addressing delegates at the 2023 Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinkers Annual Conference on Wednesday, ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera who was represented by ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti said it is vital for the business community to ensure that the country thrives in all economic aspects.

The event is being graced by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Mugadza, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Roy Bhila, captains of the industry, and other business players.

Deputy Minister Phuti said collective efforts will ensure the country achieves a middle-upper-income economy by 2030.

“Vision 2030 is the brainchild of our inimitable leader and commander par excellence, His Excellency the President Dr ED Mnangagwa. The Vision 2030 initiative aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“A vital aspect of this transformation is the establishment of a digital economy, as it holds immense potential for economic growth and development. Allow me to state from the outset that corporate excellence plays a vital role in increasing efficiency within a digital economy, thereby contributing to the realisation of Zimbabwe’s middle-class economy vision,” he said.

He said there can be no Vision 2030 without corporate excellence and efficiency.

“This corporate excellence and efficiency are not commodities that we have to import from another country, but they are cultures we must build on our own. We are the rightful heirs of Zimbabwe, we are the “vene” that President ED Mnangagwa speaks of when he says, “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

“Corporate excellence can be defined as the consistent achievement of outstanding results through practical strategies, strong leadership, and continuous improvement efforts. It encompasses various elements such as operational efficiency, financial performance, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

@mthabisi_mthire