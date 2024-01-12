Government urges farmers to plant short-season crops due to low rainfall

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has urged farmers to cultivate short-season crops in response to low rainfall in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said as part of this initiative, the Government has distributed 62.5 tonnes of sorghum seed to Makoni district in Manicaland through the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA).

“Recognizing the urgent need to address the impact of erratic rainfall patterns, the Government is actively encouraging farmers to adapt their agricultural practices to mitigate the effects of drought,” read the statement.