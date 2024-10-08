Government urges nation urged to give Col (Rtd) Tshinga Dube’s befitting send off

Online Writer

GOVERNMENT has called on citizens to turn out in large numbers tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare to bid farewell to national hero Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, who passed on last Thursday at the age of 83 due to kidney failure.

President Mnangagwa is set to preside over the burial ceremony, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

“The nation is advised that following the conferment of national hero status on the late Col (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, his burial will be on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, at the National Heroes Acre. His Excellency, the President Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa will preside over this event,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry urged mourners to arrive early, with seating arrangements expected to be finalised by 7 a.m.

Col (Rtd) Dube, a distinguished figure, was known for his contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and his service to the country post-independence