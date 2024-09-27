Government urges pupils to be cautious on cyberspace…as Child Online Safety Policy to be published soon

ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti hands over an award to Lingfield High School Position One pupil Devine Mlilo who came tops in over five subjects

MTHABISI TSHUMA in Gweru

GOVERNMENT has urged school children to be cautious on cyberspace as a policy to ensure their safety on the internet is being mooted.

The remarks were made by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti during the speech and prize-giving day at Lingfield Adventist High School in Gweru.

The occasion coincided with the official launch of the school’s interactive screens as the school moves towards becoming a hub of smart education.

Deputy Minister Phuti said it is important for schoolchildren to use the internet wisely.

“I want to emphasise the need for pupils to exercise caution on cyberspace. Cyberspace is like a jungle where the hunter can acquire a lot of game but the same jungle is full of savage animals. It is important to stay safe online.

“As a Ministry, we have finalised a Child Online Safety Policy which we will soon be publishing. Developing critical digital skills and building the ICT capability of youths is part of our priorities and commitments as government to drive broader efforts to build a digital economy-enabled youth,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

He said the Ministry remains committed to setting up ICT Labs and ensuring ICT-enabled learning as it is integral in preparing for a digital economy as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“I know as it sounds, easier said than done, to build this ICT capability in individuals who are such vital drivers of economic growth and job creation since most of them do not have access to the tools needed to actively participate and secure work in an increasingly digitalised economy and world.

“This is why The President, His Excellency Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has tasked the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services to take a deliberate trajectory of helping our schools to establish state of the art ICT Labs throughout the country. This ICT School Project is an all-inclusive project where no one and no place will be left behind. This task is not for Government alone and I heartily applaud Lingfield Adventist High for taking the initiative to initiate robust ICT deployment at this school,” he said.

Deputy Minister Phuti said the integration of interactive screens in smart education further enhances the learning experience by fostering collaboration and active participation among students.

“These screens facilitate real-time feedback, allowing learners to engage with the material actively rather than passively absorbing information. For instance, touchscreen technology enables group work where students can brainstorm ideas, create presentations, or solve problems together, thereby developing critical thinking and communication skills essential for their future careers.

“Additionally, interactive screens can customise learning experiences to meet individual needs, catering to diverse learning styles. This personalisation helps maintain student motivation and engagement, making education more effective. By fostering an environment that encourages exploration and interaction, these tools play a crucial role in preparing students for a world characterized by rapid technological advancements and constant change,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

