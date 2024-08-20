Government urges tourism players to showcase products at upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has implored tourism players in the country to embrace the opportunity and exhibit at the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to market their products and destination Zimbabwe.

Preparations for the 17th edition of the annual expo to be held from 12 to 14 September at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo have gathered momentum.

More than 400 exhibitors are expected to showcase at the expo which also has attracted the best buyers from across the world, as well as the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development which will be showcasing innovation hubs for the first time.

There will also be a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Expos (Mice) masterclass.

Yesterday a stakeholders meeting was held in Victoria Falls with operators to update them on the preparations.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa who was represented by acting Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer Mr William Stima said more players from Victoria Falls are expected to showcase.

“I am excited to advise you that we will be hosting the 17th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo from 12 to 14 September. We have been hosting this expo for the past 16 years, to promote the tourism industry especially the small operators who we know are incapacitated to attend international travel shows hence the initiative to bring buyers to their doorstep.

“We look forward to seeing more players from Victoria Falls coming to participate at Sanganai/Hlanganani. We look forward to all provinces to take ownership and advantage of this mega event to profile tourism products. We are appealing to the tourism industry in Victoria Falls to support this initiative on hosting on international buyers as it is important for you to sample your products for future business with them,” he said.

Victoria Falls is the country’s tourism capital and recently hosted the inaugural United Nations Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa.

Dep Minister Mnangagwa said this year’s expo will be bigger and better with a showcase of the gastronomy value chain.

He said the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education exhibition will be aimed at supporting youth ideas as training institutions will showcase production of fresh juices from indigenous fruits.

Another exciting addition will be the Mice masterclass, he said.

“We are bringing Mice experts from across Africa to deliberate on pertinent issues regarding Mice tourism development and growth. We look forward to Sanganai/Hlanganani 2024 World Tourism Expo being the key tourism exhibition in Africa,” said the Dep Minister.

He said the expo has been gradually growing from 310 exhibitors in 2017 to 375 last year and more than 400 expected this year.

Regional and international exhibiting companies target is 40 up from 34 last year.

All provinces will be expected to exhibit attractions in their areas to collectively market the country including hidden gems as a destination.

Registration is in progress although recruitment of buyers has closed.

Dep Minister Mnangagwa said the expo had received interest from key source markets including international buyers and media who have registered from Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, USA, and South Africa among others.

Buyers and media will tour various attractions around the country.

“We therefore look forward to Victoria Falls operators supporting these educational tours. Victoria Falls, as the tourism hub is requested to offer sampling for tourist activities, meals and accommodation to buyers.

“The ZTA runs Hlanganani for the benefit of the tourism industry in Zimbabwe and therefore we request the Victoria Falls operators to play a key role in the hosting of the buyers.

Tourism executive, Mrs Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes, also representing the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe reiterated the appeal for the tourism industry to take the expo as a one-stop shop to market their products.

“This expo has been brought home and we are encouraged to put something together. Where we cannot afford let us team up and share resources. Let’s show the world of wonders that we have and these buyers will become our ambassadors.

“So we thank Government and ZTA for continued support through expos. We are excited because all of us will be involved,” she said.

