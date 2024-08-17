Government warns against self-styled kings

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

The Government has strongly condemned Mike Moyo and Timothy Chiminya for falsely claiming to be King Mambo and King Munhumutapa, respectively. Moyo has taken this masquerade a step further by appointing 12 individuals as ‘chiefs’ for the Bulawayo province.

Speaking to Saturday Chronicle, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, stated that the Government frowns upon any citizen who disrespects the Constitution. The actions of the two are in direct violation of the country’s guiding document, which does not provide for anyone to be appointed as king. The Constitution is also explicit that traditional chiefs are only recognised in eight provinces, excluding Harare and Bulawayo provinces.

On Saturday, Moyo, calling himself “King Mambo,” appointed 12 chiefs and 14 assistants to preside over 12 suburbs in Bulawayo. He told our sister paper, Sunday News, that the appointments were motivated by the realisation that most of his “subjects” had migrated from rural areas to urban areas due to various factors. He argued that there was a need for traditions, culture, and spirituality to follow them to the urban areas to avoid what he described as a disoriented society.

Moyo stated that the appointed ‘chiefs’ would serve Nkulumane, Emganwini, Trenance, Entumbane, Lobengula, Pumula North, Barbourfields, Cowdray Park, Mpopoma, Pumula East, Harrisvale, and Makokoba suburbs. He further explained that part of the appointed “chiefs” duties would be to attend to disputes in their areas of jurisdiction and uphold cultural values.

However, Minister Garwe declared that these appointments were null and void, describing them as a constitutional delinquency by the South African-based Moyo.

“The Government would like to dismiss as nullity the claims by Dr Mike Moyo, who is masquerading as King Mambo, on the appointment of new Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in Bulawayo.

“Section 283 (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013, as read with Sections 3(1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29:17), provides that the appointment, removal, and suspension of Chiefs must be done by the President on the recommendation of the provincial assembly of Chiefs through the National Council of Chiefs and the Minister responsible for traditional leaders, and in accordance with the prevailing traditional practices and traditions of the communities concerned,” said the minister.

Minister Garwe further emphasised that the Zimbabwe Constitution does not have a provision for Kingship, and for now, traditional leaders are only recognised in communal and resettlement areas.

“For the avoidance of doubt, traditional leaders are only in the eight rural provinces and not in the metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. The public is therefore advised to ignore antics by such imposters as Dr Moyo and Timothy Chiminya, who also claims to be Mambo Munhumutapa,” said Minister Garwe.