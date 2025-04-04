Government warns councils against unauthorised workshops

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has issued a directive to all local authorities, cautioning them against participating in capacity-building workshops organised by several external entities without prior ministerial approval.

In an official circular addressed to all local authorities—and copied to both the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe and the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe—Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera raised alarm over a surge in unsanctioned training programs.

“The Ministry is highly concerned about the upsurge of capacity-building workshops ostensibly designed for local authorities by innumerable parties targeting management, councillors, and council committees,” wrote Dr Basera.

He emphasised that attendance at such programs should only proceed with formal ministerial clearance.

“Given the foregoing, all local authorities are advised not to attend any program that is not authorised by the Ministry or without seeking Ministerial clearance, in line with the Ministry guiding circular on the holding of workshops and meetings outside council jurisdiction,” he added.

Dr Basera further urged councils to instead focus on internal capacity-building efforts initiated by the Ministry itself.

“In the interim, local authorities should prioritise spearheading the Ministry-driven capacity building programs lined up for the first quarter and ensure the success of the same,” he stated.

The directive aims to streamline training efforts and ensure consistency with national development objectives amid growing concern over fragmented and potentially conflicting external programs.