Government warns private schools against unapproved fees hikes

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

Government has warned private schools against unilaterally effecting new fees structures or any other cost without approval.

Fees or any costs to be charged should be approved by parents and the school before the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education gives a final stamp of approval.

Some private schools are unilaterally demanding fees exceeding US$1 000 for the Third Term in defiance of the Government directive.

Government has warned that it will soon carry out investigations to establish schools abusing online learning by charging parents exorbitant fees.

The Midlands Christian Group of Colleges (MCGC) which runs Midlands Christian College (MCC), Midlands Christian School (MCS) and Treasure Trove (TT) in Gweru have asked parents to pay what it refers to as “overhead costs”.

The group has given parents the option to pay the US$ fees in local currency using the auction rate which is at $83,40 to the United States dollar this week. The amount due for those paying in local currency is therefore determined by the going rate at the time of paying.

The overhead fees for MCC is US$1 410, MCS US$910 and TT US$400.

In Bulawayo, Petra College is demanding US$1 400 and has also given parents an option to pay the equivalent in local currency using the interbank rate which translates to more than $115 000.

A parent said another private school, Girls College, is demanding nearly $83 000 “levy” which translates to about US$ 1 000.

The same schools also demanded varying amounts for Second Term and have already written to parents advising them of the outstanding fees.

The development comes at a time when the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dismissed as misleading information circulating on social media to the effect that schools will reopen on September 2.

Schools were prematurely closed in March due to the Covid-19 threat.

Government yesterday said Cambridge examination classes will open on September 14 while Zimsec exam classes will open on September 28.

In a bid to force parents to pay outstanding Second Term fees, some schools have blocked defaulting pupils from accessing online learning platforms.

This is, however, against Government policy which stipulates that pupils should not be penalised for failure to pay fees which is an obligation of parents or guardians.

In response to questions from this publication, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communications and advocacy, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said it is illegal for schools to unilaterally come up with new charges without seeking Government approval.

Mr Ndoro said schools should strive to follow procedure in line with rules and regulations from the parent ministry.

“There is a procedure that schools follow for approval of new fees structures by the Ministry and these are done on a case by case base. That procedure normally involves parents and the school before being submitted to the Ministry. once submitted the Ministry gives its response and you can obtain that response from the schools,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said schools that don’t follow the procedure cannot implement the adjustments.

“Parents and schools are involved in the adjustment. Ministry considers an agreed position between parents and the school,” he said.

Mrs Tumisang Thabela, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education last week said her ministry is investigating private schools with regards to unsanctioned fee increases.

“We are investigating these schools because any increase must be approved by Government,” she said.