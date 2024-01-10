Government warns schools against ‘bullying’ parents

Nqobile Tshili and Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chronicle Writers

GOVERNMENT has warned school authorities against arm-twisting parents and guardians into paying school fees exclusively in foreign currency and forcing them to buy uniforms and stationery from preferred retail shops and dealers.

Before the opening of schools, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education issued a directive allowing parents to buy uniforms from their preferred retailers. Schools were also ordered to accept tuition fees in all currencies in line with the multi-currency policy.

The ministry also observed a lot of irregularities in schools some of which include withholding results for public examination classes to force payment of fees, which is a violation of children’s rights. In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said it had come to its attention that schools were disregarding approved and laid down governance procedures.

“Some of the common violations: defying the Government directive to charge only approved school fees and levies; charging school fees and levies exclusively in foreign currency (commonly in United States Dollars), forcing parents to purchase school uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools and withholding of results for Grade 7, ‘O’ and ‘A’ level candidates,” read the ministry’s statement.

The ministry said all schools are reminded that they are bound by the procedures to be followed when making school fees adjustments according to Secretary’s Circular No. 1 of 2023.

The ministry stated that school fees increases should be a product of parents’ and guardians’ engagements which should also comply with its guidelines.

The ministry said the Permanent Secretary shall not approve any increase of fees or levies sought in respect of the next term unless the increase of such fees and levies is justified by reference to some basis other than the application of the consumer price index.

“Further, the proposal to increase fees or levies must be approved by a majority of the parents at a meeting of the school parents. Once the Permanent Secretary has approved the fees and levies, a copy of the approval letter must be displayed on the school public notice board for all parents and guardians to refer to,” read the statement.

The ministry said no school should exclusively demand foreign currency fee payment as the Secretary’s Circular No. 10 of 2022 allows for payments in local currency. It said while school fees can be pegged in foreign currency for value preservation, parents and guardians must be allowed to use local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day the transaction is made.

The ministry said in violation of standard operating procedures, schools have even gone further to demand the mandatory purchase of uniforms and stationery at learning institutions.

“Head of schools and responsible authorities are therefore warned to abide by this directive and desist from making it mandatory for parents to purchase school uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools,” said the ministry.

The ministry noted that some schools continue to withhold Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) results for Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced level candidates which is a violation of education procedures.

“In line with Secretary’s Circular No. 3 of 2019, no school should withhold results for Grade 7, O, and A level candidates while demanding outstanding arrears for fees and levies. The contract of undertaking public examinations in Zimbabwe is between Zimsec and the candidates while the obligation to pay fees and levies remains with the parents and guardians,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, despite Government’s position that parents should not be compelled to purchase educational material from schools, some schools in Bulawayo are defying the directive.

Mthombowesizwe Primary School in Entumbane suburb is allegedly forcing parents to buy tracksuits and book covers from the school.

Parents and guardians of Grade One learners were made to first buy tracksuits to secure a place.

The school is selling plastic covers for US$2 and khaki covers are going for US$1,50. The covers are branded with the school name and badge.

A snap survey conducted by the Chronicle shows that stationery shops in the city sell plastic and khaki covers for US$1 for two rolls. A roll is enough to cover eight books.

In interviews, parents said school authorities told them that learners who do not purchase stationery from the school will not be attended to by teachers.

When the Chronicle news crew visited the school yesterday, there was a long queue of parents and guardians buying stationery.

However, they were not getting receipts save for small pieces of stamped white paper stating the quantities and amount.

“As you can see, I am now going home with the satchel full of books for my child after the teacher refused to accept them. All the books are covered, but they are forcing us to buy their covers,” said an irate parent who declined to be named.

Another parent who preferred to remain anonymous said: “This whole thing is strange, and we are saying if it’s a fundraising initiative how is the money going to be accounted for when we are not being given receipts.”

Contacted for comment, Mthombowesizwe Primary School headmistress, Ms Ommametsi Sibanda retorted: “Can you leave us please, go back where you came from, thank you.”

A teacher who declined to be named said the stationery was being sold on behalf of a supplier who then paid the school a commission.

Bulawayo provincial education director, Mr Bernard Mazambane said it is wrong for school authorities to force parents to purchase stationery from the school.

“The position is very clear that our schools must not force parents to purchase stationery. Parents are free to buy these items from any bookshop. However, I have not received any report to that effect.”

