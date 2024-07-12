‘Government will protect youths from drugs’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has said young people play a critical role in shaping Zimbabwe’s future but expressed concern over the growing issue of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

In a speech read on his behalf by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube at the 25th-anniversary commemorations of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo’s death at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday, VP

Mohadi condemned the increasing prevalence of this scourge. He stressed that such behaviour is unacceptable and warned that drug pushers are under strict scrutiny.

The commemorations, whose focus was on anti-drugs and substance abuse awareness, were organised by the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Trust. VP Mohadi said the Government remains committed to fighting the scourge of drugs and substance abuse among the young generation.

“We will continue with our tireless efforts as Government to jealously protect and guard our children in our communities as they are the future of this nation. Teachers and parents or guardians share the same responsibility of ceaselessly monitoring our children to ensure that anomalous and eccentric behaviours are promptly identified and given the necessary attention,” he said.

In June 2021, the President declared war against drug dealers and established an inter-ministerial taskforce to deal with drugs and substance abuse.

VP Mohadi noted that drug dealers lived within communities and are known yet they seem to be enjoying protection from the same communities that they are terrorising.

“The most perplexing problem is why we do not report them to the law enforcement agents. Kanti yindaba singababophisi? Siyabesaba yini? Basibulalela isizwe sikhangele. This drug and substance abuse catastrophe must be fought with all human and legal means possible because it is a menace to the future of this country,” he said.

VP Mohadi said it was encouraging and relevant that this year’s Joshua Nkomo’s Day celebrations are dedicated to schools as it creates an opportunity for learners to learn about the late nationalist.

“Father Zimbabwe once said, ‘The country will never die, young people will save it’. These wise words are a clear challenge to all the young people of this country. The future of this nation is entirely dependent on young people that are gathered here today and the millions more in other corners of the country,” he said.

The Vice-President said young people are expected to be disciplined, a character which they should learn from past leaders such as Dr Nkomo.

“All the leaders, including President Mnangagwa, were once your age at some point but they remained disciplined and focused hence they were able to be elevated to the offices they hold today.

“Bantwana besikolo, okwenu akube yikufunda. Lingasondeli kuzidakamizwa, lingabambi onjengu, lingathinti iskanki. Lani lonke abatsha elingasafundi, yekelani ukunatha utshwala lokubhema ngoba kuyalibulala lisasebancane. Inhlonipho iqakathekile kakhulu,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths and challenged them to be responsible.

“Young people should always be involved in educational programmes taking place in their communities,” he said.

VP Mohadi described the late Dr Nkomo as a great icon, a symbol of peace, a pillar of love and a guardian of unity.

“Dr Nkomo was foremost a great teacher of tolerance who displayed unique leadership qualities that some like him were privileged to witness and learn during the liberation struggle,” he said.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme “learning from the past to correct the present and determine the future”.

Commenting on the theme, VP Mohadi said: “This is a challenge to us the older generation. It calls for us to bring from the past, those characteristics which formed a solid bond of unity and use them to correct the transgressions that are occurring today to guarantee this country a better and prosperous future.”

VP Mohadi said Dr Nkomo who was also known as Umdala Wethu, uMafukufuku, Chibwechitedza (the slippery rock), earned the title “Father Zimbabwe” through his whole-heartedness and sacrifices towards building the nation of Zimbabwe.

Among those who attended the event were the late Dr Nkomo’s daughter, Dr Thandiwe Nkomo Ibrahim, Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Cde Musa Ncube, Zanu-PF politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, senior Government officials, service chiefs and war veterans.