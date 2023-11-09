Government working on modalities for importation of cement

Senior Business Writer

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce is working on administrative arrangements with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to facilitate the importation of five tonnes fertilizer and five tonnes cement by companies and individuals.

Companies and individuals are permitted to import the products up to 31 December 2023 without the requirement of an import licence.

However, this does not apply to commercial imports.

On Tuesday, the Government authorised farmers to directly import fertilizers from international suppliers to address supply shortages.

In a statement, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said: “Following the Cabinet update on the supply situation of cement and fertilizer, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will have an administrative arrangement with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to alleviate the shortages in the market.

“The arrangement will allow importation of 100x50kg bags (5MT) of cement and 100x50kg bags (5MT) of fertilizer. This arrangement will be implemented with immediate effect. Companies or individuals will be allowed to import fertilizer and cement of the quantities shown above up to 31 December 2023 without the requirement of an import licence. Quantities above this will require import licences from the Ministry,” Dr Nyoni.

During a Post-Cabinet Press briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the country requires approximately 400 000 metric tonnes (MT) of basal and 380 000 metric tonnes (MT) of top dressing fertilizers annually for both summer and winter cropping seasons.

As a result, the Zimbabwe Fertilizer Manufacturers Association (ZFMA) and other entities operating under the Collateral Management Agreement (CMA) are struggling to meet the growing demand ahead of the forthcoming summer season.

With the approval for farmers to import fertilizers, the Government is taking steps to mitigate the current shortage and ensure that the agricultural sector can continue to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s food security and economic stability.

In the same vein, the Cabinet also approved the importation of cement by individuals and companies with free funds following artificial shortages of the commodity in the market which has seen prices rising by up to 100 percent.

Imports of cement were a preserve of those with needed import permits, but the latest move by the Government to open imports follows dishonest companies in the industry accused of creating an artificial shortage to justify a steep increase in the price of cement.