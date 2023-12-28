Government’s healthcare initiatives receive praise from Binga villagers

Dereck Goto

In a remarkable demonstration of commitment to improving healthcare services for its citizens, the Second Republic of Zimbabwe has undertaken significant efforts to enhance medical access throughout the nation.

Villagers of Binga District are now lauding these efforts, which have led to the establishment of several health centres, designed to alleviate the burdensome travel distances endured by villagers in search of medical care.

The Government, in partnership with various organisations, has employed devolution funds to erect health centres across the country.

One notable example of this collaborative approach is the Siachilaba Adventist Health Centre, located in the Binga North Constituency.

This health facility stands as a joint endeavour between the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and the Government, with plans for its official commissioning in the first quarter of 2024.

The Siachilaba Adventist Health Centre boasts male and female wards, a pharmacy, an ante-natal ward, a sluice room, a waiting area, a duty room, a consultation room and a treatment room.

In addition to the Siachilaba Adventist Health Centre, the Government has initiated several other clinic projects in Binga District using devolution funds.

These projects include the Zambezi Clinic, Sinamusanga Clinic, Kalungwizi Clinic, Binga Centre, and the recently commissioned Malaliya Clinic.

Recognising the importance of accessible healthcare in enhancing the standard of living for all Zimbabweans, the Second Republic has placed a strong emphasis on healthcare services as a key component of its development agenda. Recognising the limitations of Government resources, the administration has welcomed partnerships with churches, individuals and private organisations to supplement its efforts in healthcare provision.

This collaborative approach aligns with President ED Mnangagwa’s vision captured in the motto, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (The nation is built by its people).

Zimbabwe’s goal of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 necessitates a robust healthcare infrastructure that supports national development objectives.

The Government’s investments in the healthcare sector are pivotal to realising this ambition.

Moreover, the modern and state-of-the-art nature of these healthcare facilities aligns with global standards.

The Binga community has expressed its gratitude for these developments, which will significantly ease the burden of accessing healthcare services for locals who previously had to trek long distances.

The new health facilities will particularly benefit pregnant women, reduce home births and improve access to medical services for chronic diseases such as HIV and Aids treatment and awareness programmes.

These positive strides are expected to contribute to a reduction in the country’s mortality rate.

The Second Republic’s commitment to “leaving no one and no place behind” has led to the implementation of rural industrialisation programmes in marginalised areas, including Binga.

This comprehensive approach encompasses various projects, such as the construction of a Registry complex, renovation and expansion of the Binga Airstrip, development of the Binga Irrigation Scheme and the construction of a Vocational Training Centre.

Additionally, initiatives such as the Binga Siabuwa Road, Chiefs and Youth fisheries projects and the upcoming School of Nursing at Binga hospital reflect the Government’s dedication to holistic development.

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa’s provision of Zupco buses has addressed transportation challenges that previously affected Binga District, ensuring better mobility for its villagers.