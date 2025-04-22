Government’s import substitution policy boosts potato production

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

Potato production is a highly lucrative venture for farmers, but it also carries significant risks of loss if not properly managed.

This was highlighted during a discussion on the crop’s potential at a high-impact Winter Crop Revolution Conference hosted by Zimpapers, in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The government has recognised potatoes as a strategic crop crucial for enhancing food security at both the household and national levels.

To support this, the government introduced several measures, including a ban on the import of table potatoes since 2010.

This policy was aimed at shielding local farmers from unfair competition posed by cheaper potato imports from neighboring countries.

During the conference, renowned investor and farmer Mr Brent LeReux, who operates in Jotsholo, Matabeleland North, discussed the challenges and rewards of potato farming.

Speaking on the topic of potatoes as a major winter crop, he emphasised that while potato farming can be profitable, it requires careful management.

He warned of the significant risks involved, especially if farming practices are not followed closely.

“It’s a very lucrative crop, but it’s an expensive crop if you borrow money and it’s not a success. If you miss a spray, plant at the wrong time, or let a disease take hold before you catch it, the potato crop will be a disaster,” Mr le Reux said.

He added, “So it’s got to be approached in small parts, and many of the challenges revolve around that.”

One of the main issues identified by Mr LeReux was the quality of seed potatoes.

He pointed out that despite the growing demand for potatoes, the country faces a major hurdle in sourcing quality seed.

“Many of the challenges revolve around seed, and unfortunately our country does not have a good seed base. For all farmers, large and small, getting good quality seed is a problem.

Unfortunately, the seed that we get into the country, from South Africa, is prone to disease,” he explained.

Changes in consumption patterns have also contributed to the increased demand for potatoes.

Many families are moving away from a maize-centric diet, incorporating more potatoes, rice, and wheat-based products like macaroni into their meals.

The government’s push for import substitution through local production has led to a remarkable 100 increase in homegrown table potato cultivation.

This surge is a direct result of farmers working in collaboration with agro-processors through off-take arrangements that offer enhanced production, better market access, and long-term sustainability.