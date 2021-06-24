Govt acquires equipment to speed up maize harvest

Mr John Mlilo and wife Janet show off their harvest at their homestead in Umguza District yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has intervened to accelerate the ongoing harvesting of maize by securing more crop harvesting equipment to speed up the delivery of grain to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) with Matabeleland North expecting the highest average yield.

Harvesting is way behind schedule after falling prey to a prolonged wet spell which forced harvesting to be done manually as the fields were muddy and wet.

As of Monday, the total amount of maize delivered to GMB depots across the country stood at 240 204 tonnes, a significant increase from the 63 916 tonnes received during the same period last year

Farmers have so far harvested 70 580 hectares of maize countrywide as the process is being affected by high moisture content and shortages of grain shellers.

The area harvested translates to 37,2 percent of the planted area. Farmers planted 189 901 hectares under maize during the 2020/21 season.

So far, farmers in Matabeleland North have harvested 210 hectares and Matabeleland South 1 268 ha, Midlands 2 950 ha and Manicaland 6 273 ha.

Mashonaland West farmers have harvested 41 500 ha, Mashonaland East 14 300 ha and Mashonaland Central 3 417 ha.

The highest average yield of 8 tonnes per hectare is expected in Matabeleland North followed by Mashonaland central at 6 tonnes/ha.

Manicaland expects 5,8 tonnes/ha, Matabeleland South expects 5 tonnes/ha, Mashonaland East 4,2 tonnes/ha, and Mashonaland West and Midlands 4 tonnes/ha while Masvingo expects 2 tonnes/ha.

According to the Weekly Agritex Update, by June 14, harvesting of maize under Command Agriculture had been completed in Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces while soya bean harvesting had been completed in Mashonaland Central, East and Midlands provinces.

Agritex stated that challenges include inadequate fuel for harvesting, high moisture content which is affecting harvesting of crop in the field, high moisture content for deliveries of grain to the GMB and shortages of grain dryers, shellers and combine harvesters.

The weekly report also attributed the delays in harvesting to long season varieties that had been planted by farmers.

In an interview, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said Government has already begun preparations for harvesting and storage with an additional 100 combine harvesters having been procured.

He said Government is this week expecting an additional 13 grain dryers from Italy while local industry will be engaged to produce more grain shellers ahead of the anticipated bumper harvest.

“The harvesting was first prioritised for wheat farmers so that we can transition quickly to winter wheat. We availed combine harvesters and Government has brought in an additional 100 combine harvesters to aid in the summer harvesting programme,” said Dr Masuka.

“We also put a tender and we are now in the process of manufacturing additional shellers which farmers will be able to access and be able to pay for through the banks. Combine harvesters are also available for farmers to purchase via CBZ and Agricultural Finance Company (AFC).”

Dr Masuka said Government is also mobilising additional dryers to speed up the drying process in the transition from winter to summer.

“We are mobilising additional dryers and we already have seven big dryers that arrived in the country and they are at various GMB depots. We are getting 13 more starting this week to try and hasten the drying process and this will also assist in the transition from winter to summer,” he said.

Government is this year set to acquire 3 000 tractors from the John Deere and Belarus schemes to meet the country’s requirement of between 12 000 and 15 000 as it continues to intensify the farm mechanisation programme.

Government entered into a US$50 million deal with global tractor manufacturer John Deere in November 2018, which will see the company supplying 1 300 tractors, 80 combine harvesters and other related agricultural equipment.

The deal was signed following President Mnangagwa’s engagement with John Deere Agriculture Worldwide president Mr Mark von Pentz who expressed his willingness to partner Government in boosting the agriculture sector through mechanisation.

President Mnangagwa recently said the country is set for a record maize harvest since the Land Reform Programme, with 2,8 million tonnes expected to be delivered to the GMB, in a development that is expected to drive economic growth.

In 2019/2020, Zimbabwe had a maize harvest of 908 thousand tonnes. This year the maize harvest is predicted to triple to 2,8 million tonnes — a record harvest post-land reform.

The agriculture sector contributes about 60 percent of raw materials used in the manufacturing sector, and a good cropping season usually leads to more factories operating and more jobs being created.

A bumper harvest is also expected for traditional farmers with an estimated 360 000 tonnes envisaged.

The country received above normal rains this season which have spurred growth prospects for the economy.

The improvement in hectarage under cropping this season been attributed to early inputs distribution, especially under the Presidential Inputs programmes, training of farmers, empowerment and capacitation of extension workers and robust monitoring and evaluation as dictated by the Agricultural Recovery Plan.

The capacitation of extension staff through increased mobility and appropriate training for effective technical backstopping and coaching of farmers in light of Good Agricultural Practices also helped. President Mnangagwa also mobilised 5 000 motorcycles for extension staff.

The introduction of conservation agriculture popularly known as Intwasa/Pfumvudza also motivated some poorly resourced farmers who did not have draught power to participate in the Government funded programme.

The early distribution of inputs resulted in most farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture planting with the first rains.