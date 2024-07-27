Govt allocates US$14m to address Byo’s water crisis

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

Government has availed US$14 million to the Bulawayo City Council to address the city’s water crisis with US$2,8 million already released for the purchase and installation of water pumps at Umzingwane and Inyankuni pump stations.

Plans are also underway to divert water from Mtshabezi Dam which is 53 percent full to the decommissioned Umzingwane Dam and Government has already invited tenders for the purchase and laying of a 150-meter bypass pipeline.

According to the Mayor Councillor David Coltart, the bulk of the funds will be used to rehabilitate and upgrade the Insiza and Mtshabezi pipelines.

“Because of the decommissioning of Umzingwane Dam and the planned decommissioning of Upper and Lower Ncema which are eight and 15 percent full respectively as well as Inyankuni Dam which is 22 percent full, we are heavily reliant on Insiza (43 percent full) and Mtshabezi (53 percent full). However, we can’t pump sufficient quantities of water from them without the rehabilitation and upgrading of their pipelines.

“In other words, the city will face water shortages even though there will be enough water in the two dams. That is why the rehabilitation and upgrading of both pipelines is critical,” said Clr Coltart.

Yesterday the council management took councillors, Government officials, media, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and Environmental Management Agency (EMA) officials on a tour of the Umzingwane and Inyankuni pump stations, where contracted engineers were busy with installation works expected to be completed in two months.

Director of Engineering and Sanitation, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube said council was replacing the pumps at both Umzingwane and Inyankuni pump stations. Umzingwane pump station has four pumps which were installed in 1957 while Inyankuni has three pumps which were installed in 1963.

Chairperson of the Bulawayo water technical committee, Engineer Annatoria Chinyama, said the pump installation project, wholly funded by central Government, aims to upgrade the dilapidated pumps to improve the water supply situation in the city.

“We received funding from the Government to the tune of US$2,8 million through the technical committee to refurbish the infrastructure, which was affecting the supply of water to Bulawayo. We hope these interventions will help us get more water now and, more so, in the long term as we get better rains. We have managed to buy new pumps and other accessories for the two stations,” said Engineer Chinyama.

She expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting that the slight delay was mainly due to the need to import the pumps and other components from South Africa.

“The contractors have assured us that we should be commissioning the pumps by late September or early October, so as a technical committee, we are happy with the progress. We are also working on constructing a pipeline that will tap water from the Mtshabezi pipeline and direct it through the pumping system at Umzingwane pump station to the dam,” said Engineer Chinyama.

She informed the touring party that the Government has already tendered for the project, which will see the laying of a 150-meter bypass pipeline. At the moment water is going through a canal to the dam, which is not effective.

“There is a pipe from Mtshabezi Dam that goes straight to Upper Ncema but we want to improve that because the water goes by gravity and as such we don’t have much control over the amount of water being moved hence our decision to pump it. This is why we want to divert the pipeline so that it goes through the pump station, which we are refurbishing at the moment,” said Engineer Chinyama.