Govt appoints financial advisor for US$3.5bn compensation agreement

20 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Govt appoints financial advisor for US$3.5bn compensation agreement

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Government has appointed financial advisors to assist in mobilising resources under the US$3,5 billion Global Compensation Agreement (GCA).

Last year, the Second Republic made a commitment to clear the US$3,5 billion debt for improvements on acquired farmland that former white commercial farmers lost following the successful Land Reform programme more than two decades ago.

In a statement, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, who is also the Joint Resource Mobilisation Committee chairman said:

“On compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) Act (Chapter 22:23), the procurement of financial advisory services for the resource mobilisation process began with the issuance, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, of an international call for expressions of interest in September 2020.

“The procurement process went through several stages, which took longer than had been originally anticipated.

“Nevertheless, we are pleased to advise that the process has now been completed and the contract with the financial advisors-Newstate Partners, was signed on April 21, 2021.

“The financial advisors have already commenced work with the JRMC supporting its capital-raising.” – @okazunga

 

