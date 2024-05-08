Government approves National Policy for the care and protection of children

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CABINET has approved a policy aimed at promoting and enhancing safe, protective and stable environments for children without parental care.

The National Policy for the Care and Protection of Children without Parental Care outlines minimum standards for alternative care, including regular reviews of children’s needs and their ability to maintain contact with family and friends while in care.

The policy’s overall goal is to ensure that all children in alternative care placements in the country enjoy their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

It caters for the rehabilitation of children in specialised alternative care facilities, including those with disabilities, children in conflict with the law, children removed from the streets, child survivors of drug and substance abuse and children in formal and informal alternative care.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the policy was presented by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Social Services and Poverty Eradication.

Dr Muswere said the policy is aimed at ensuring that all children in alternative care placements in the country enjoy their rights as enshrined in Section 81 (d) of the Constitution.

“The overall goal of the National Policy for the Care and Protection of Children without Parental Care is to facilitate the comprehensive development of all children by ensuring that their needs and rights are adequately met.

“It will ensure that children in alternative care receive basic services in the form of education, health, justice, food, clothes, shelter, life skills and sustainable livelihoods,” said Dr Muswere.

The policy outlines minimum standards for alternative care and these include that children should have their needs assessed comprehensively, with written placement care plans that outline how the needs will be met.

It also ensures that there will be regular reviews of children’s needs and development placements to meet the child’s identified needs; that children should maintain constructive and safe contact with their families, friends and other people who play a significant role in their lives; and that they should be able to move in and out of care in an appropriate manner.

“Children should also get the necessary support to enable them to prepare to leave care and transition into adulthood while being encouraged to express their views, wishes and opinions on matters that affect them,” said Dr Muswere.

“A Whole-of Government-Approach will be adopted in the implementation of the policy to ensure that the rights of the children are adequately protected. Non-state actors will complement Government efforts in the provision of specialised services in line with their registered mandates.”

Dr Muswere also said Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, presented the 2024 El Nino-Induced Drought domestic and international appeal for assistance by President Mnangagwa, which was adopted by Cabinet.

“The public is informed that President Mnangagwa declared a State of Disaster on April 3, 2024. The declaration was made in terms of Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act as a result of the prevalent drought brought about by the El Nino weather phenomenon. The state of disaster exists in all rural and urban areas in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the appeal is premised on three areas — search and rescue, mitigation and resilience building.

“Search and rescue involves the identification and provision of assistance to beneficiaries, while mitigation relates to the measures put in place to avert the impact of the El Nino-induced drought. Resilience pertains to initiatives aimed at strengthening community capacities for sustainable livelihoods to cope with the disaster.”

Dr Muswere said Cabinet was also apprised of progress made in the country’s preparations to host the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit in August.

“Considerable progress has been achieved in the rehabilitation of roads to the new Parliament. The bulk of the preparatory works are underway and the project will be completed within the scheduled timeframes,” he said.

“Plans are afoot to beautify the City of Harare from the Robert Mugabe Airport to the New City. The private sector, including small and medium enterprises, is encouraged to participate in the various committees involved in preparations for the successful hosting of the summit.”