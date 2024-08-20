Govt bans riverbed/alluvial mining

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has banned with immediate effect all riverbed or alluvial mining activities saying the practice has resulted in water pollution, siltation, degradation of river channels and disruption of riverine ecosystems.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, made the announcement today during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare.



He said Cabinet considered and approved the “Report on Alluvial Mining and Rehabilitation of Degraded Rivers”, which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Mining and Environment.

“Cabinet noted that, ever-since its commencement in 2011 across the country’s rural provinces large-scale and mechanical alluvial mining or riverbed mining has resulted in water pollution, siltation, degradation of river channels and disruption of riverine ecosystems,” he said.



“Cabinet directed that riverbed mining be banned with immediate effect.”

In Bulawayo, gold panners continue to cause significant disruption along the banks of the city’s major supply dams, targeting mostly decommissioned ones such as Umzingwane and in the process threatening Bulawayo’s water supplies.



Bulawayo is facing severe water shortages exacerbated by illegal gold mining activities around its supply dams. Illegal mining activities are posing a serious threat to Bulawayo’s water supplies as the panners are even digging in the dams that have dried up, something that is likely to cause heavy siltation and contamination.

Gold panners have created extensive damage along nearly two kilometres of dam banks, leaving behind deep, wide pits. Their activities are particularly concentrated in the Upper Ncema, Inyankuni, and Umzingwane dams, which are known for their alluvial gold deposits.

Unchecked gold panning not only disrupts the environment but also poses a serious threat to the city’s water resources.

Umzingwane Dam, one of the key water sources for the city, is at just two percent capacity and is unlikely to see significant inflows without extreme weather conditions, such as a cyclone, due to the damage caused by illegal mining.

The dam, one of the five water bodies supplying water to Bulawayo, was decommissioned in November last year. The combined water level for all the city supply dams is at 32 percent.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart, is on record saying illegal gold mining has created numerous deep pits in the riverbeds, thereby preventing rainwater from replenishing the dam.

He said these mining activities, along with unregulated brick moulding and water theft, have significantly degraded the riverbanks and compromised the integrity of water infrastructure.