Govt committed to Tuli-Manyange Dam completion, releases $43m

Tuli-Manyange Dam construction project Engineer Paul Dengu (left) chats with the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring, Joram Gumbo (right) and Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Abedicho Ncube (centre) during their tour of the project in Ntalale area in Gwanda District on Friday

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

WORK on the construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam in Ntalale in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South has resumed after Government released $43 million to expedite the project whose deadline for completion is December next year.

The dam, with a holding capacity of 35 million cubic metres of water, is a significant milestone under the Second Republic in improving the livelihood of rural communities as it will provide raw water for irrigation purposes.

It is envisaged that once Tuli-Manyange Dam is complete, at least 2 000 hectares will be put under irrigation. The dam is expected to service Vela, Guyu Business Centre, Ntalale Business Centre, Chelesa Business Centre, Sizhubane Barracks, Manama Mission and Business Centre, Sebasa and Mankonkoni irrigation schemes.

The project is being spearheaded by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) while China International Water and Electric Corporation (CWE) was contracted to do civil works.

The project highlights Government’s investments in key and strategic water bodies around the country. Government under the Second Republic prioritises the completion of key water bodies with Treasury having set aside $10,7 billion for dam infrastructure in the 2021 National Budget.

It is envisaged that construction of new water bodies will help support the switch from rain-fed agriculture and help food-insecure communities through provision of water for both irrigation and fisheries.

The country is largely an agriculture-based economy, with most of its industrial output back-linking to the sector.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Joram Gumbo on Friday toured the Tuli-Manyange Dam site, the Gwanda-Maphisa road and the 87 hectares of land allocated to Gwanda State University (GSU).

Dr Gumbo is tasked with tracking progress in the implementation of projects that contribute to the improvement of the livelihoods of the general populace in line with Vision 2030.

He said Government is prioritising the completion of key water bodies given their significance in the overall performance of the economy.

“Tuli-Manyange Dam is a very important project in this part of country, which is characterised by low annual rainfall. The recurrent droughts have eroded the sustenance capability and it is therefore, against this background that the Second Republic has given top priority to rain water harvesting, particularly in this part of the country,” he said.

“Upon completion of the dam, about 2 000 hectares have already been portioned for the irrigation scheme and another 3 000 hectares has also been proposed after the local community offered to donate their land.”

Dr Gumbo said some challenges in the implementation of the Tuli-Manyange Dam include delays in the disbursement of funds and tendering processes.

He, however, said under the Second Republic, Government is stepping up efforts to expedite the completion of legacy projects.

“It is critical that this project is finished on time. There are however, challenges which the contractors are facing such as the disbursement of funds, which are a hindrance to their progress,” he said.

“The project has to be finished within the stipulated time. The tendering process is one of the challenges that contractors are facing such that by the time the process is finished there will be a big difference in terms of cost of materials. It is important that disbursement of funds and the tendering are done on time so that such huge projects are not impeded.”

Dr Gumbo said the contractors will also tar the 7km dusty stretch leading to the dam site from the Gwanda-Ntepe road.

“My visit to the Tuli-Manyange Dam site was to see for myself what is happening on the ground so that I can now be able to go and report to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa who will then intervene and give direction so that funds are expeditiously released. This is not my first time to visit these projects in Matabeleland South under the umbrella of the 100-day cycle programme,” he said.

The Tuli-Manyange Dam has a history of unfulfilled promises dating back to the early 1960s when the project was first mooted by the Rhodesian government.

In 2006, Government awarded the contract for the construction of the dam, but due to financial constraints, the contractor suspended works.

Zinwa site engineer Mr Paul Dengu said so far, they have done foundation excavations for the saddle dams and site establishment.

“We have now started crushing the quarry to prepare for the main dam. We are ready to complete the dam project, which has a water holding capacity of 35 million cubic metres,” he said.

“We are starting with the saddle dam then we come to the main dam and by December 2022, we would have finished the actual dam. We have enough staff establishment on site to complete the dam.” — @mashnets.