Govt donates 200 piglets to youth farmers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has donated 200 piglets to the Youth in Agriculture Apex Council Board (YAACB) as part of efforts to increase pork production in the country.

Young livestock farmers from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and the Midlands are among the beneficiaries of the initiative and received their allocation last Thursday.

YAACB chairperson, Mr John Muchenje, confirmed the development in an interview. He said as a board they will be rolling out training programmes in partnership with Agritex to ensure that beneficiaries become effective poultry producers.

“Nationwide we are organising a training for young livestock farmers. We will be working closely with Agritex so that they educate the farmers on basic poultry production and piggery management.

“As youths we are grateful for the input of piglets from Government and what needs to be done is for the youths to be allocated land. The problem is that some failed to benefit because they have no place where they can house the piglets and start the project,” said Mr Muchenje.

He said they were expecting to receive the second batch of the donation this week with young farmers from provinces that include Matabeleland South who did not benefit from the first batch.

“Provinces that did not receive the piglets will be receiving this coming week. We are grateful for the efforts being made by the Government in ensuring that there is productivity in the agriculture sector during such a time,” said Mr Muchenje.

YAACB Bulawayo chairperson, Mrs Nonceba Mwedzi-Agwaniru, said there were plans to combine the project as Matabeleland region in order to ensure that it becomes viable within a short space of time.

“As Bulawayo and Matabeleland North province, we received 10 piglets and there are plans for us to collaborate as a region and run the project with one vision, which will bring light to Matabeleland.

“Members are to contribute funds towards purchasing feed for the piglets that can last for 6 to 8 months and this comes as we are self funded,” said Mrs Mwedzi-Agwaniru.

“Our vision is for every interested and active farmer to benefit from the programme.”

