Govt extends safety net for vulnerable learners

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Government is extending more support to vulnerable learners through provision of uniforms and stationery in addition to paying school fees under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM).

Addressing delegates at this year’s Children’s Party, which the First Family hosted at State House in Bulawayo yesterday ahead of today’s main 42nd Independence Anniversary celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium, President Mnangagwa also urged BEAM selecting committees to be more transparent, accountable and responsible so that all deserving cases are properly considered.

The Children’s Party was attended by 1 050 children selected from primary and secondary schools across all the 10 provinces.

“Corruption and exclusion of well deserving children are against the philosophy of Government of leaving no one and no place behind.

“This year alone, we are supporting learners through BEAM, with the addition of school uniforms and stationery,” he said.

The President said under the Second Republic, children are entitled to enrol for Early Childhood Education Development (ECD) up to Ordinary and Advanced Level Education.

“This is the basis upon which we lay a firm foundation for our children’s lives and the development of our country. It is therefore, imperative that all our children, including orphans, the disabled and those in remote areas, are guaranteed of access to education,” he said.

“We are, thus strengthening all aspects that facilitate the delivery of quality education that meets the present realities and future requirements.

In this regard, the Grants-in-Aid-of Tuition was introduced as part of measures to progressively increase Government funding for basic education, in addition to the BEAM facility.”

President Mnangagwa said Government is doing everything possible to support young boys and girls so that they realise their full potential and achieve their dreams and ambitions.

In line with the Second Republic’s thrust of improving access to quality and inclusive education, President Mnangagwa said the Ministry of Primary and Second Education should take concrete measures to reverse cases of school drop-outs.

The President said the school environment should remain a safe place for learners as he warned school authorities against all forms of abuse, discrimination and exclusion of learners for non-payment of school fees.

President Mnangagwa also urged learners to be well versed with the country’s rich cultural heritage and be proud of being Africans.

“I am aware that you are living in a global village with a lot of information about the world around you through Instagram, Tik Tok, WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. However, I urge you to always know that your rich cultural heritage as a Zimbabwean defines your identity and who you are,” he said.

“Be proud of being African and of being a Zimbabwean, guided by Ubuntu/Hunhu. I am proud to see some of the children of Zimbabwe blossoming and succeeding in academics, sport, arts and creative industries as well as in science, technology and innovation.”

President Mnangagwa challenged children to be adventurous and explore the opportunities provided in their schools and communities while improving their individual talents.

“Each and everyone of you must find a place in the development of our villages, wards, districts and provinces and ultimately, our country. You are never too young to start,” he said.

The President said since the modern world and going into the future is now heavily dependent on science, technology and innovation, there is a need for children to take full advantage of ICTs, science, mathematics, engineering and business-oriented studies being offered in schools.

He said the establishment of innovation hubs at the country’s state universities has kick-started Zimbabwe’s industrial modernisation agenda through the pursuit of the Education 5.0 policy, which has so far seen the Government registering over 500 patents in various fields.

Universities with innovation hubs and industrial parks so far are the National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University, University of Zimbabwe, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Zimbabwe Defence University and the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Out of these hubs, Zimbabwe is on the trajectory to restore its glory through innovation, industrialisation and modernisation.

The hubs are now seen as an important vehicle for finding solutions to the country’s pressing problems as well as the attainment of the country’s economic blue-print National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

President Mnangagwa said Government will build more schools to reduce distances travelled by children in both primary and secondary schools, especially in rural areas.

He said greater focus is also being made towards the construction and expansion of science laboratories, technical workshops and specialists’ rooms, agriculture demonstration sites as well as sporting, visual and performing arts facilities.

“I call upon stakeholder in the education sector that functional and robust guidance and counselling programmes be established and strengthened as vehicles to promote national character development and the provision of psycho-social support services,” said the President.

“The education sector is further called upon to come up with more pupil centred initiatives with regards to capacitating school health masters, among other staff, to address obtaining realities and other special needs of our children.”

President Mnangagwa also made a passionate plea to all stakeholders to protect the social fabric within communities, from the family level, for the best interest of children.

“I exhort all parents to always be mindful of the adage which says ‘it takes every village to raise a child’. This must be used as a purposive vehicle to develop and nurture the future we want through our children,” he said.

“This is the true meaning of community solidarity, love, respect, inclusivity and taking pride in ourselves as a people and nation.”

Turning to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa urged those above 12 years of age to ask their parents and guardians to allow them to get vaccinated against the global pandemic.

Everyone aged 12 and above can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 after the Paediatric Association of Zimbabwe, which brings together specialists in child health, gave the greenlight

