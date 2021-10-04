Govt farming schemes pay off

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said more than 2,3 million smallholder farmers benefit from social protection schemes while more than 15 000 farmers benefit from the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) commonly known as Command Agriculture annually.

The schemes have resulted in increased production of maize and wheat among other crops and Government believes the agricultural schemes are a catalyst to the attainment of Vision 2030 and the realisation of National Development Strategy 1 goals.

The Command Agriculture programme was successful especially during the last cropping season.

The country is expecting to harvest about 2,7 million tonnes of maize this year, the highest yield in 20 years.

Success was also registered in wheat production when the country produced enough cereal to cover nine months supply and with another good harvest expected, Zimbabwe will manage without further imports. Wheat production has also been on the increase. In 2019 farmers produced 220 000 tonnes of wheat from 45 000 hectares and 320 000 tonnes are expected from this year’s winter wheat as 66 400 hectares were planted.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement has said more than 80 percent of this year’s winter wheat crop is coming from Command Agriculture.

In a statement, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka said Government will continue to implement a two-pronged approach in financing agricultural activities with fiscus focusing on supporting vulnerable households with inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

He said some farmers were however, not owning up to their financial obligations under the Command Agriculture Programme and measures were in place to recover outstanding loans.

“The National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) commonly known as Command Agriculture which began in 2016 has laid a solid foundation for ensuring national food security, accelerating import substitution, increasing employment, improving incomes and livelihoods and has provided a basis for broadening agriculture exports,” he said.

“Over 15 000 farmers benefit from NEAPS annually while over 2,3 million smallholder farmers benefit from social protection schemes annually.”

Dr Masuka said the success of Command Agriculture Programme was pivotal for sustainable financing of the agricultural sector. He said repayment of loans by farmers was also key to the success of the scheme.

Minister Masuka said Government had issued Statutory Instruments to protect contractors, including Government under the scheme.

He said some farmers were however, ignoring these SI’s as they were side marketing their crops thereby prejudicing contractors while others were not repaying their loans even though they had the capacity to do so. He also said some farmers were misusing inputs.

Dr Masuka said measures were being undertaken to deal with unscrupulous farmers.

“The contract arrangements for the 2021/2022 season are being strengthened to deter side marketing, non-performance and under performance. Farmers with outstanding debts will not be enrolled for the 2021/2022 season until they have made repayment of at least 50 percent of the loan by September 30 or a repayment of 80 percent of the loan by November 30,” said Dr Masuka.

He said alternatively defaulting farmers have to sign a commitment asset pledge to pay the programme in full before the onset of the 2021/2022 farming season. — @DubeMatutu