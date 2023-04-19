Government has put in place measures to ensure free, fair and credible elections

AS the country celebrated 43 years of Independence yesterday, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of voting as a way of preserving the legacy of the liberation struggle.

While last year’s Independence celebrations in Bulawayo were historic in that they were the first main celebrations to be held outside the capital Harare as the Government moved to decentralise national events, Mashonaland Central became the first rural province to host the Uhuru celebrations in Mt Darwin yesterday.

The rural communities faced the greatest brunt of the liberation war as they played host to countless clashes between our gallant liberation fighters and the white colonialist government.

Also, rural communities played a pivotal role in supporting the liberation struggle by providing recruits, giving fighters vital information on the movement of the enemy, cooking for the liberation fighters, giving them moral support and collaborating with them in various operations.

For their contributions to the country’s liberation, villagers in rural communities were punished by the settler regime through arrests, torture, and confinement to keeps and in some instances were killed.

In the face of such brutality, the rural communities never wavered in their resolve to lend unconditional support to the war effort until independence was won.

“The venue befits the occasion, as it sits on what became one of the epicentres of the Second Chimurenga. Being the first independence celebrations to be held in a rural province, this year’s event serves as a jubilant statement and symbol of honour to the many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who fought for our liberation, who were drawn from every village of our country,” said President Mnangagwa in his address.

“Sombre memories of the immense suffering of our people in ‘Keeps’ and surrounding villages under the brutal colonial administration, embolden us to stand firm, defiant and confident that never, never again shall our people live as slaves in their own motherland, Zimbabwe.”

The celebrations were held under the theme Zim at 43: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabaninilo: Brick upon Brick” placing emphasis on the fact that only Zimbabweans and Zimbabweans alone will build their country and can shape their destiny.

And what greater way of building and shaping the country’s destiny than taking part in the country’s elections?

“As the Harmonised General Elections draw nearer, I call on the nation to remain vigilant and protect our hard-won Independence. No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us. Unity and peace should be preached in our families, churches and communities. Dialogue and tolerance have been the hallmark of the Second Republic.

“My Government has put measures in place to ensure free, fair and credible elections. We must all say,

‘No to violence’, before, during and after elections. As one people, united under one national flag, let us defend and entrench our democracy, which was brought about by the blood, sweat and tears of the vast people of Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Democracy was not given to us on a silver platter by those who, today, claim to be the champions of human rights. Ours is a history of a struggle for the return of our stolen kingdom; return of our dignity and pride; a return of our stolen land.

“The Land Reform remains irreversible. The Independence we are celebrating today is sealed with blood. None but ourselves can fight back neo-colonialism and those bent on setting up surrogate entities over our land. Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe libuswa ngabaninilo.”