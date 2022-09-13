Govt introduces National school’s arts gala

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, on its official Twitter page, has announced the inauguration of a National schools Arts Gala which is scheduled to take place at Prince Edward School in Harare from tomorrow and end on Thursday this week.

The inaugural celebration is meant to celebrate cultural diversity leaving no one behind through music and movement.

More than 400 participants from 10 provinces will take the stage to show off their talents in dance, modelling, mbira, marimba art (drawing and painting) and performances from bands.

“The first of its kind. Don’t miss the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Educations’ National Schools Arts Gala from 14-16 September 2022 from 8 am to 4 pm! Come and witness the competence-based curriculum on show thru music, dance, art, and modelling are on offer.

“Let’s have fun in the sun nurturing young talent,” said the Ministry.

@SeehYvonne