Health Reporter

THE Government is investigating a surge in flu-like illnesses across the country to determine if the symptoms are not associated with a new virus.

This comes as the Ministry of Health and Child Care last week reported an increase in influenza cases to more than 87 000 since the beginning of January this year.

Although such trends are synonymous with low temperatures recorded as the winter season approaches, Health and Child Care Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze said the ministry was still investigating the rise in the cases.

Read more on:https://www.herald.co.zw/govt-investigates-surge-in-flu-like-illnesses/

Follow the The Herald 📰 channel on WhatsApp:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaIvr5E8KMqh8V123h1Y

To advertise with us, contact 0777093917