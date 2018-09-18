Govt launches $57 million appeal to contain cholera

Paidamoyo Chipunza, Innocent Ruwende, Harare Bureau

Government has launched an appeal for $57 million to effectively contain the cholera outbreak that has so far killed 33 people and seen over 5 000 others seeking treatment for the same disease.

Officially launching the appeal in Harare yesterday, chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on cholera Cde July Moyo said the health sector requires at least $51 million to assist patients while local authorities require at least $6 million to be able to revamp sewer and water reticulation infrastructure in hotspots of Glen View and Budiriro.

The Government made the appeal it availed $6,7 million for urgent health related needs and City of Harare’s infrastructural requirements as it intensifies efforts to curb the cholera outbreak in Harare and other affected areas.

Cde Moyo, who is Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister, said a detailed list of requirements and final figure would be availed today (Tuesday) as they were still consolidating national requirements from both local authorities and the health sector.

“The health sector had put in a budget of $63 million but some monies have since come in from other partners leaving a gap of $51 million. The immediate requirement for infrastructure for Harare was $12 million, but we have also since received about $6,2 million from Government but gaps still exist. This ($12 million) will enable water to start flowing in the hotspot areas,” said Minister Moyo.

He said once a consolidated list of requirements is approved by Cabinet, the final figure and details of where to channel all donations would be availed.

Minister said local authorities were faced with a number of challenges, which include, “illegal” settlements, where provision of services such as potable water supply and garbage collection is limited.

He added that the areas were also affected by contaminated water sources i.e boreholes, old sewer and water reticulation systems and rampant food vending, which was all contributing to further spreading of cholera and typhoid.

He said Government has, however, put in place a number of initiatives to respond to these challenges in both the long and short term period.

These measures, according to Minister Moyo include infrastructure maintenance, intensification of health education, setting up of cholera treatment camps and dealing with vendors. “My appeal is in two forms, material and financial support to plug the gaps we have.

“We need assistance to cover the gap that is there in upgrading the sewer and water system. We also need assistance on refuse collection and solid waste management,” said Minister Moyo.

Speaking at the same occasion, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the current cholera outbreak was becoming difficult to contain because of dual existence of bacteria that causes typhoid and that, which causes cholera coupled with increased cases of drug resistant cholera and typhoid.

“The emergency of antimicrobial resistance has been threatening current efforts to contain both typhoid and cholera outbreaks, Alternative antibiotics are expensive and not easily available. The situation has been further complicated by some patients affected by both vibrio (bacteria that causes cholera) and salmonella (bacteria that causes typhoid) as well as E coli (another bacteria).

“This could have contributed to the increased deaths at the onset of the outbreak,” said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said a number of organisations, corporates and even Zimbabweans living in the diaspora had since availed their assistance in the fight against cholera and typhoid.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of yesterday, 33 people had died of cholera while 5 836 others were treated of suspected cholera. Although suspected cases have since spread to other parts of the country such as Chitungwiza, Buhera, Gokwe, Shamva, Masvingo and Bulawayo, the epicentre remained Glen View and Budiriro.

Concerning typhoid, 11 deaths and 6 675 cases were recorded in Harare and Gweru.

Typhoid and cholera are both water and food borne diseases, which are caused by consuming food or water contaminated with faecal matter. Both diseases are highly infectious and can pass on from one person to the other, if proper hygienic practices are not adhered to.

In addition to the $6,7 million, Treasury has set aside a further $500 000 for kick-starting clean-up campaigns which will initially be targeting selected Harare suburbs and the 23 cholera hotspots.

The clean-up programme for Harare Metropolitan Province, which will be spearheaded by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), will start on December 21, 2018.

In a statement Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said following the declaration of the State of Emergency by President Mnangagwa on September 12, 2018 various courses of action were being vigorously pursued, notwithstanding that cumulative statistics indicate an upsurge in the cases of cholera as recorded to date. “As a way of improving the general sanitation in the city: It has become imperative that all types of vending be banned with immediate effect. Joint Operation System has since been activated to assist in the removal of the vending public,” he said.

“At this juncture we would like to commend the vending public for paying heed to Government measures. May I also take this opportunity to urge a few way ward vendors who are playing hide and seek with the law enforcement agents to comply.”

“I am aware that there are some vendors who were operating with permits from the City of Harare. I direct that the law enforcement agents should amicably dismantle the stalls they are operating from.”

He said Harare and Chitungwiza and the two town Local Boards of Ruwa and Epworth have been directed to develop and immediately implement the programmes of action as a way of addressing the drivers of the cholera/typhoid outbreak in their areas of jurisdiction.

Minister Moyo said all this was necessitated by treasury’s immediate response to the urgent requirements of the City of Harare in particular and other cities in general.

He said so far major burst sewer pipes in Glenview, Budiriro and other suburbs have been repaired and some contaminated water sources (shallow wells and boreholes) were condemned.

Councils have intensified collection of solid waste in formal and informal settlements.

“Harare Metro Province, in terms of response remains the area of our focus as other cholera cases detected in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Midlands and Masvingo Provinces are closely linked to the epicentre (Glen View and Budiriro),” he said.

“Furthermore, attention will also be targeted at the 23 cholera hotspots of Chegutu,Hurungwe,Sanyati, Kariba, Makonde, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Chipinge, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru, Rusape, Makoni, Bindura, Shamva, Kwekwe, Gokwe North and South, Beitbridge, Mudzi , Hwange , Chitungwiza and Harare.”

He said all sub national structures as guided by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs were directed to continuously monitor and support efforts by local authorities in addressing some of the drivers of the outbreak.

Minister Moyo thanked all organisations that have responded to Government’s call for assistance.