Govt lifts Rimbi bus company’s operator license suspension

The Rimbi bus service coach that was involved in an accident with a Zebra Bus Services coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has lifted the suspension of the operator’s license for Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd but canceled the route permit that allowed the bus company to service the Harare to Nyamapanda route.

Rimbi bus was involved in an accident that resulted in one death and 22 injuries after being involved in a dangerous driving race with competitor, TashIIyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss buses on January 17 this year.

In a statement, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona said the lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by the operator to avert such incidence in future.

“Prior to the road accident that occurred on 17 January 2023, efforts were made by stakeholders in the passenger transport sector to resolve the route conflict between Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd and Tashllyt Investments Pvt Ltd trading as Zebra Kiss.

“The ministry has, therefore, seen it in the best interest of the concerned stakeholders to cancel route permits for Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt on the Harare to Nyamapanda route. The operator has consented to this arrangement and will be allowed to service other routes across the country,” said Minister Mhona.

He said his ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licences, including measures against reckless and negligent driving.

